"He sent Bron a photoshop of him in a dallas jersey" - NBA fans go berserk as Kyrie Irving reportedly reaches out to LeBron James

After getting swept in the Western Conference finals by the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James' future for next season is uncertain. The Athletic's Shams Charania recently provided an interesting update on the situation.

Kyrie Irving has apparently reached out to his former teammate LeBron James to band together in Dallas.

Fans have already started discussing online this recent piece of information, including Reddit users.

Since NBA fans are no stranger to poking fun at situations revolving around the league, they were quick to joke about LeBron James losing to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011 NBA Finals.

In the 2011 finals, J.J. Barea averaged 8.8 points (38.2% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range). He was a crucial contributor for the Mavericks in that series especially with his outings in games 5 and 6.

During those games, he combined for 32 points on 13-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

For LeBron James on the other hand, it was a finals that he would rather forget, even though it made him a better player afterwards. James averaged 17.8 ppg (47.8% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 7.2 rpg and 6.8 apg.

LeBron had his worst outing in a pivotal Game 4, where he only posted eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and 0-of-3 from 3-point range. He also had four sloppy turnovers.

However, after a disappointing finals outing, LeBron James made amends in the following years as he captured four championships in the process.

LeBron James on decision for next season, following Western Conference finals loss to the Denver Nuggets

During the third round matchup against the Nuggets, LeBron averaged 27.8 ppg (51.9% shooting), 10.0 apg and 5.5 rpg.

Despite the impressive statline, it was not enough to prevent a series sweep at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

After dropping 40 points on a Game 4 loss, James spoke to the media to address his mindset heading into the offseason.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said in the final answer of his postgame news conference. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

At 38 years of age, it will be interesting to see what LeBron ends up doing before the next season begins.

