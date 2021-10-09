"He set the standard for that" - Stephen Curry praises LeBron James for his career longevity

Stephen Curry heaped praise on LeBron James for his stellar career in the NBA. The two stars competed against each other in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. However, despite that, there is nothing but love and respect that the two share among each other. LeBron James has been in the league for 19 years. His hard work and work ethic has placed him in the position he is today.

Stephen Curry was high on praise of the four-time NBA champion's career longevity. In his 19 year career, LeBron James has won every laurel available in basketball. Curry pointed that out and said that it all took a lot of work to come by. Speaking of him in an interview before the game against the Lakers, Curry said,

"He set the standard for that. Let's keep it real -- what is he, in his 18th year? Nine straight Finals, all the things that he's accomplished. You have a vision of sustaining your prime for as long as you can, kind of reimagining what that looks like. So you know the work that goes into it, the intentionality, especially in the offseasons, especially how you take care of your body, your mind. Balance on court, off court."

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Steph Curry pays massive compliment to LeBron James on his extended prime"I still remember my college days and he was just coming into his prime in the league. ... I still have a jersey that he signed back in ’08 in my parents house back in Charlotte." lakersdaily.com/stephen-curry-… Steph Curry pays massive compliment to LeBron James on his extended prime"I still remember my college days and he was just coming into his prime in the league. ... I still have a jersey that he signed back in ’08 in my parents house back in Charlotte." lakersdaily.com/stephen-curry-…

Stephen Curry and LeBron James have been two of the most influential players in the league. They have competed against each other at the very top and have had their fair share of disagreements during the game. However, there is no doubt that both of them rate each other extremely high in terms of playing the game of basketball.

How influential are LeBron James and Stephen Curry?

2021 NBA All-Star Game Stephen Curry and LeBron James

LeBron James is regarded by many as the best player in the game of basketball. He has a stacked resume and has won it all in the league. The same goes for Stephen Curry, the two-time MVP who has all the laurels under his belt. However, their impact on the game is considered to be off the charts and often decides the result of games.

Also Read

Even at the age of 36, LeBron James is proving his greatness. He led the Lakers to the championship in 2020. Although they lost in the first round of the Playoffs 2021, he is once again looking to reclaim the championship with the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. He has been consistently performing at the highest level and that is what separates him from the others.

Stephen Curry is one of the best shooters in basketball. His brilliance from the three-point line has changed the way the game is played. Many players began learning the craft of taking 3's looking at Curry excel from that range. Both players have led their teams to success in the NBA. Both have been highly effective for their teams and there is no doubt that they will remain as two of the best players in the NBA because of the unparalleled impact they have on the game of basketball.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar