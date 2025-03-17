“He set the tone” - JJ Redick points to 6’3 guard as game-changer after stellar defense on Suns’ All-Star

LA Lakers head coach, JJ Redick called 6’3 guard, Jordan Goodwin a game-changer after Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers defeated Phoenix 107-96 to snap their four-game losing streak. Luka Doncic led the way for the Lakers, recording 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Austin Reaves was also solid, recording 28 points, six assists and four rebounds. Lastly, Jaxon Hayes had a good night and shot 80% from the field on his way to 19 points. However, it was Jordan Goodwin who stole the show with his stellar defense.

After the game, Redick was asked whether any players symbolized what the team had planned for tonight. Immediately, he appreciated Jordan Goodwin for his stellar defense:

“Never judge a player based solely on his boxscore. Jordan Goodwin was incredible tonight and he had two points and four fouls. He set the tone for us."

Goodwin and Dorian Finney-Smith, two of the Lakers’ best defenders guarded Kevin Durant and Devin Booker tonight. They did an excellent job holding both Suns all-stars to just 6-17 from the field. KD finished the game with 21 points, while Booker added 19. Goodwin was 1-5 from the field tonight but performed his defensive duties well and helped the Lakers close the game.

“It is very abnormal”: JJ Redick makes stunning admission about Lakers’ energy against Suns

The LA Lakers desperately needed the win in Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Luckily, the team was exploding with energy from the jump, something that stunned their head coach JJ Redick. Speaking after the game, Redick explained how his team’s energy against Pheonix came as a bit of a surprise:

“It is very abnormal for a team to come back from an East Coast trip and that next game a day after the trip, come out with more energy than the other team. And play harder than the other team.”

Redick further added:

“This was such a different game than anything we played recently, and it was particularly like polar opposites of the Denver game. In terms of game plan, in terms of what we were trying to get offensively, it was just two very different games.”

JJ Redick and the Lakers' fans will be hoping that the team can sustain this level of energy and flexibility as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. The team is currently fifth (41-25) in the Western Conference and will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

