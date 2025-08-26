  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dallas Mavericks
  • "He was shocked" - Mark Cuban reveals BTS of selling Mavericks & 'intention' behind holding minority stake in $4.7B franchise

"He was shocked" - Mark Cuban reveals BTS of selling Mavericks & 'intention' behind holding minority stake in $4.7B franchise

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 26, 2025 22:29 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Mark Cuban explains the sale of the Dallas Mavericks (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mark Cuban's decision to sell the majority of his ownership position in the Dallas Mavericks was one of the biggest surprises in recent memory. In 2023, it became official that Cuban sold 73% of the controlling stake to Miriam Adelson, Sivan Dumont and Patrick Dumont.

Ad

Cuban appeared on the Tuesday episode of the program "DLLS Mavs Podcast." There, he explained how he reached out to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The current minority owner informed Silver of his plans to sell his ownership stake in 2022. Like most people who found out about the sale, the commissioner was surprised.

"I sent an e-mail to Adam Silver in October 2022, saying that I was going to sell and why I was going to sell. I explained it to him," Cuban said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He was shocked, he was surprised like everybody else was. I gave him the same reasons I've given you guys. It just was time."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Cuban still controls 27.7% of the team. However, he doesn't have the same power as before, which is how Luka Doncic got traded to the LA Lakers.

The entrepreneur also revealed that the Board of Governors meetings had evolved. According to Cuban, the fan experience was the priority for most of the team owners. However, it led to increasing valuations of each organization.

Another thing that Cuban revealed was his ownership stake in the $4.7 billion franchise. Leaving the 27.7% was intentional since an owner needs at least 15% to be a governor. However, Mark Cuban isn't the official governor of the Mavericks; Patrick Dumont is.

Ad

Mark Cuban reveals that he feels like he "let the fans down" with the Doncic trade

There's no denying that the Luka Doncic trade last season was one of the most shocking and confusing moves made by an organization. Although they had a generational talent, the Mavericks felt like it would be better to move on from him. The move also confused Mark Cuban, who made it clear in the past that he isn't willing to part ways with the NBA star.

Ad

The trade enraged fans, and most people haven't moved on from it, months after it happened. During Cuban's Tuesday appearance on the "DLLS Mavs Podcast," the minority owner revealed he felt as if he let people down.

"I felt like I let people down by not being there," Cuban said.

However, Cuban and the Mavericks are now focused on the potential next face of the franchise, Cooper Flagg. The former Duke star was the No. 1 pick that Dallas received after missing out on the 2025 NBA playoffs.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications