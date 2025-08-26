"He was shocked" - Mark Cuban reveals BTS of selling Mavericks & 'intention' behind holding minority stake in $4.7B franchise

Mark Cuban's decision to sell the majority of his ownership position in the Dallas Mavericks was one of the biggest surprises in recent memory. In 2023, it became official that Cuban sold 73% of the controlling stake to Miriam Adelson, Sivan Dumont and Patrick Dumont.Cuban appeared on the Tuesday episode of the program &quot;DLLS Mavs Podcast.&quot; There, he explained how he reached out to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The current minority owner informed Silver of his plans to sell his ownership stake in 2022. Like most people who found out about the sale, the commissioner was surprised.&quot;I sent an e-mail to Adam Silver in October 2022, saying that I was going to sell and why I was going to sell. I explained it to him,&quot; Cuban said.&quot;He was shocked, he was surprised like everybody else was. I gave him the same reasons I've given you guys. It just was time.&quot;Cuban still controls 27.7% of the team. However, he doesn't have the same power as before, which is how Luka Doncic got traded to the LA Lakers.The entrepreneur also revealed that the Board of Governors meetings had evolved. According to Cuban, the fan experience was the priority for most of the team owners. However, it led to increasing valuations of each organization.Another thing that Cuban revealed was his ownership stake in the $4.7 billion franchise. Leaving the 27.7% was intentional since an owner needs at least 15% to be a governor. However, Mark Cuban isn't the official governor of the Mavericks; Patrick Dumont is.Mark Cuban reveals that he feels like he &quot;let the fans down&quot; with the Doncic tradeThere's no denying that the Luka Doncic trade last season was one of the most shocking and confusing moves made by an organization. Although they had a generational talent, the Mavericks felt like it would be better to move on from him. The move also confused Mark Cuban, who made it clear in the past that he isn't willing to part ways with the NBA star.The trade enraged fans, and most people haven't moved on from it, months after it happened. During Cuban's Tuesday appearance on the &quot;DLLS Mavs Podcast,&quot; the minority owner revealed he felt as if he let people down.&quot;I felt like I let people down by not being there,&quot; Cuban said.However, Cuban and the Mavericks are now focused on the potential next face of the franchise, Cooper Flagg. The former Duke star was the No. 1 pick that Dallas received after missing out on the 2025 NBA playoffs.