“He should’ve been thrown out of the game when he get into that altercation with Jaylen Brown” - Chris "Mad Dog" Russo believes Draymond Green’s behavior is the biggest worry for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' defensive stalwart Draymond Green has been the subject of conversation after his antics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Green was involved in an altercation with Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports media personality Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo believes that Green was very lucky not to be ejected from the game. Russo believes that Green will not always get the benefit of the doubt and is walking a tight line. Russo said:

"I'm worried about Green. Because he is very fortunate, you're a 100% right, he yelled the whole game, and he's very lucky and it was good officiating, he should have been thrown out of the game when he got into the altercation with Jaylen Brown.

"You could make an argument that's a double T. And if you make that argument, he's out of the game. He's not going to get that benefit out of the doubt tonight."

Draymond Green has a history of walking a fine line. That is part of what makes him great on the court. The Warriors tied the series going into Games 3 and 4 in Boston.

Draymond Green's significance to the Warriors

Green wrestles for the ball against Al Horford in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game 2

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score, but you understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

The Warriors starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney had a NET Rating of +37.5 in 16 minutes together in Game 1.

Green is the orchestrator for the Warriors. He is the one who makes them tick on the court. Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get so many open shots because of Green's IQ and his ability to be a floor general for the Warriors.

Draymond Green can play as a center as well as a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility.

Green was also arguably the best defender in the game this season alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, allowing him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays.

Draymond Green with a Draymond-esque stat line:



5 PTS

8 REB

13 AST

1 STL

4 BLK



From now on we'll call these types of stat lines "The Draymond".

All these reasons make him a pivotal part of the Warriors and the roster will need Draymond Green on the court with them. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated, and he has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

