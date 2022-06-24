“He shouldn’t have a number, he should just like the Riddler have a question mark” - Colin Cowherd says he’s given up on Ben Simmons, says he doesn’t know what he is

The Brooklyn Nets look forward to point guard Ben Simmons making his debut for the franchise in the upcoming season. Simmons missed this past season through injury.

He is expected to be a great addition to the Nets' offense when he eventually plays. He has received a lot of criticism from fans and analysts likewise for his reluctance to play. His most recent criticism came from Colin Cowherd on The Herd podcast.

Cowherd shared his lack of trust in the player, stating that he does not know what the three-time All-Star’s priority is. Having given up on the Aussie, Cowherd suggested his jersey bears a question mark and not a number.

"I don't even know what his (Ben Simmons) priority is," Cowherd stated. "I've given up. He shouldn't have a number, he should just like the Riddler, have a question mark."

With the guard starting his career with a Rookie of the Year award, a lot was expected from him with every passing season. While some would argue that he has not met expectations, others believe he has shown exemplary talent.

Ben Simmons could lead the Brooklyn Nets offense in the 2022-23 NBA season in the absence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench next to Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Barclays Center on February 24, 2022 in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets could part ways with Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 season. The LA Lakers, New York Knicks and LA Clippers are reportedly interested in getting the player's signature. The NBA champion is said to be on his way to a new franchise via opt-in or a trade.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Inside Pass at theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0…

Irving leaving the team has added an extra twist to the Nets' troubles with Kevin Durant closely monitoring the outcome. According to Shams Charania, the forward is considering his options for the future. The franchise could lose KD if Irving is traded away from the team or goes into free agency.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.



This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade.

This development could see Ben Simmons champion the team's offense and the peradventure he decides to play in the upcoming season. Steve Nash and the Nets might be forced to build a team around the player who has not played in over a year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far