"He showed weakness" - Draymond Green critiques Anthony Edwards' mistake that could amp up Dallas

Minnesota Timberwolves rising superstar wing Anthony Edwards highlighted his team's fatigue following Wednesday's 108-105 Game 1 Western Conference finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks. According to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Edwards' comments displayed weakness that could reverberate throughout Minnesota's roster.

Edwards had a sub-par performance on both ends of the court. He finished with 19 points on 37.5% shooting. Meanwhile, after expressing a desire to guard Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving before the series, he was lit up by the eight-time All-Star. Irving tallied 30 points on 52.2% shooting.

After the contest, Edwards, who typically radiates confidence, appeared dispirited. The 2024 All-NBA second-team selectee noted that his squad was "just a little tired, probably."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Shortly after, Green called out the 22-year-old on TNT for setting a bad example for his teammates, citing the possibility of them adopting his excuse.

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, the four-time NBA champion doubled down on his critique of Edwards on an episode of "The Draymond Green Show." Green broke down how teams and players look for "any little edge" in the postseason, so, the two-time All-Star showing signs of discouragement could motivate Dallas.

"One thing that can come from watching an interview is you spot weakness," Green said.

"The great young leader that Ant-Man is and blossoming into—and I think he's gonna be one of the best—I thought he showed weakness in the interview last night for the first time. ... If I'm the Dallas Mavericks, I'm watching that and I'm like, 'Oh, they're tired.'"

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green says Karl-Anthony Towns echoed Anthony Edwards' disheartening Game 1 postgame comments

During his analysis of Anthony Edwards' Game 1 postgame interview, Draymond Green cited Edwards' co-star Karl-Anthony Towns' postgame comments.

Towns also referenced the Timberwolves' fatigue, noting that they "didn't play with enough energy" and "looked tired." According to Green, Towns echoed Edwards' excuse for Minnesota's lackluster effort.

"The moment a great leader shows weakness, what does KAT follow up with in his press conference?" Green said. "You don't want to give guys an out."

Anthony Edwards has regularly bounced back from off nights throughout Minnesota's playoff run. Through 12 outings, he is averaging 28.1 points per game, the most of any player whose team is still in NBA championship contention.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have proven their resolve. They lost three consecutive games to fall behind 3-2 in their Round 2 series against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Afterward, they responded with a decisive 45-point (115-70) Game 6 victory. They followed that up with a 20-point comeback during Sunday's 98-90 Game 7 win.

So, Minnesota knows what it takes to overcome a playoff series deficit against a formidable foe. Edwards and Co. will look to even their Round 3 series 1-1 during Friday's Game 2 showdown in Minneapolis.

Also Read: Chris Paul hilariously points out relating with Anthony Edwards' Kyrie Irving matchup - "Used to have to chase Steph"