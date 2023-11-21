"He has a sickness, he's bipolar" - Mark Cuban reveals pulling the plug on Delonte West's rehab process after multiple efforts

After finding out about Delonte West's struggles post-basketball, Mark Cuban became fully invested in helping get him back on his feet. However, the Dallas Mavericks owner recently opened up on why he has to put an end to his efforts.

While appearing on the "All The Smoke" Podcast, Mark Cuban opened up on what he's done to try and help Delonte West. He's helped get him in rehab multiple times, and after his last exit, Cuban has seen enough. The longtime owner was left no choice but to pull the plug on helping the former guard.

"We get him again, put him in Rebound in Florida, takes his stuff throws it over the fence, gone," Cuban said. "His mom was like one more time one more time I'm like I can't."

"It's just that he has a sickness, he's bipolar."

Delonte West spent eight years in the NBA after being drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2004. His final season was in 2012 when he played in 44 games for the Mavericks.

How long has Mark Cuban been trying to help Delonte West?

Mark Cuban first got involved with Delonte West back in 2020. It was known the longtime Cleveland Cavaliers guard was battling substance problems, and videos went viral of him begging for money on the street. After seeing these clips, the Dallas Mavericks owner decided to step in and try to help.

Over the years, Mark Cuban has stayed by West's side through his ups and downs. At one point, it even looked like he was beginning to turn a new leaf. Following a stint in rehab, West had landed a job and seemed to be getting back on his feet. Despite how things looked at the time, Cuban admitted that his addiction problems were still a very real issue.

"It's a struggle for him," Cuban said. "I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He's at the point in his life where he's got to want to be helped."

"You know, he's got to want to help himself first," Mark said. "I've tried. I know it's tough on him, but I wish him nothing but the best."

Hearing that Cuban is walking away is said, but after three years, he's likely done all he can. Cuban has used a lot of resources to get West back on the right track, but it hasn't yielded positive results. Now, the former first-round pick will have to find motivation and support from other areas while he continues on this journey.