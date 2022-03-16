“He is a silent assassin, think Tim Duncan, think Kawhi Leonard” - Mike Schmitz heaps high praise on Keegan Murray, says he can be a Top-3 prospect in the NBA draft

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray has become one of the most impressive players in college basketball this year. Now, he's starting to generate some serious buzz when it comes to hitting stock as a prospect in the NBA Draft.

After averaging just 7.2 points per game as a freshman, Murray has seen his game take off to another level this year. He's currently averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting 55.5% from the field.

Heading into the NCAA tournament, Murray has started to catch fire and NBA scouts are starting to buzz about the 6'8" forward. The 21-year-old forward went on to average 25.8 points and 9.0 rebounds during the Big Ten tournament, leading the Hawkeyes to a championship victory.

What's even more impressive is that Murray went on to shoot 55.9% from the field, 53.8% from three-point range and 92.9% from the free-throw line during that stretch.

Murray will look to carry that momentum into the NCAA tournament. ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz recently went on to praise Murray. He said the versatile forward is a "silent assassin," while comparing the sophomore to NBA superstars such as Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard when it comes to his demeanor on the court.

“He is a silent assassin, think Tim Duncan, think Kawhi Leonard”

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Joined NBA Today this afternoon to break down some of the top NBA prospects in the NCAA Tournament. Who is the best player in the Big Dance? Iowa forward Keegan Murray, who is making a push for consideration in the top-3 with his play as of late. Joined NBA Today this afternoon to break down some of the top NBA prospects in the NCAA Tournament. Who is the best player in the Big Dance? Iowa forward Keegan Murray, who is making a push for consideration in the top-3 with his play as of late. https://t.co/iKjnjshwYU

Murray has had a sensational season this year and he's seen his NBA Draft stock heat up at the perfect time.

Mike Schmitz went on to continue to praise Murray throughout his segment. He even went on to say that the productive forward could become a candidate to be selected in the top-3 of the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. The talented sophomore has the ability to score at multiple levels and has shown the ability to become a lethal shooter from outside.

With the NCAA tournament approaching and Iowa riding a current four-game winning streak, NBA scouts and personnel will be watching closely to see if the Hawkeyes can make a lengthy run towards a national championship.

With Murray continuing to be a dominant force on both sides of the floor, there's going to be plenty of attention on the talented forward as he's been one of the hottest names in the college basketball world as of late.

