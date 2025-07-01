  • home icon
  "He snitched on Malik Beasley" - NBA fans react as Terry Rozier officially cleared in sports betting probe

"He snitched on Malik Beasley" - NBA fans react as Terry Rozier officially cleared in sports betting probe

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jul 01, 2025 05:36 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Washington Wizards - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react as Terry Rozier officially cleared in sports betting probe - Source: Imagn

Terry Rozier got himself cleared from the NBA betting investigations after months of the league’s probe. According to a report by Shams Charania on the Pat McAfee show, Rozier, who last played for the Miami Heat last season, wasn't found with any violations of gambling acitvities, clearing his name from any in-game misconduct.

Rozier’s news comes just a few days after another NBA player, Malik Beasley, was investigated for the same wrongdoing by the league.

Following Rozier’s clearance, NBA reacted, saying that he may have snitched on Beasley, whose investigation coincides with his non-guilty decision:

"Dude snitched on Malik Beasley," one tweeted.
Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that Rozier’s reputation may have been severely hit by the investigation, as his value may have been damaged in the offseason.

Rozier played 64 games last season, including 23 with the Heat, averaging 10.6 points, his lowest scoring output in six years, along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The Heat finished eighth to enter the playoffs but lost to the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

According to Sportrac, Rozier is under contract with the Heat until the 2025-26 season, where he's set to earn $26,643,031, before going to unrestricted free agency the next year, if not extended by the team.

Miami Heat look to deal Terry Rozier to other teams

While the NBA investigation didn't merit any punishment for Terry Rozier, the Miami Heat are still looking to deal the player to other teams via trade in the offseason following a lackluster last season.

According to Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports, the Heat are zeroing in on a trade that would offload Rozier for next season.

“I do hear the Heat are aggressively trying to move Rozier," Skolnick wrote.

Terry Rozier didn't play in the play-in tournament or the playoffs for the Heat as they opted for a shorter rotation in the postseason.

He played for the Boston Celtics for four years of his career, helping them to multiple playoff runs, before moving to the Charlotte Hornets and then the Heat. If he gets moved during the offseason, Rozier will play in his fourth NBA team.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

