"He is a soft a** b**ch" - Jordan Poole-Draymond Green conflict reaches tipping point as Wizards star's dad retaliate

This time last year, the Golden State Warriors' pre-season preparations were thrown into chaos. Reports surfaced of a Draymond Green-Jordan Poole bustup, with Green allegedly punching Poole during a training session.

Over the following months, multiple reports claimed Poole and Green had buried the hatchet for the good of the team. However, since the Warriors sent Poole to the Washington Wizards as part of the Chris Paul trade, we've started to hear more about why the incident took place.

In a recent appearance on Patrick Beverley's podcast, Draymond Green pointed out how he doesn't 'just punch people.'

Green's comments could potentially be insinuated that Poole had pushed him to a point where he snapped and that the punch was justified.

However, it would appear Jordan Poole's father, Anthony Poole, isn't impressed with what Draymond Green had to say. He took to Twitter to call out the Golden State Warriors star forward. He said:

"I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft a** b**** and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want."

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have both been increasingly vocal about the incident which took place last summer, despite the two no longer being on the same team.

As such, NBA fans are already anticipating the first meeting between the two players once the new season gets underway.

Klay Thompson reportedly had an issue with Jordan Poole

It would also appear that Draymond Green wasn't the only member of the Golden State Warriors roster to have an issue with Jordan Poole.

According to a June 30 episode of The Bill Simmons podcast, The Ringer's Logan Murdoch reported Klay Thompson was also growing tired of Jordan Poole's attitude within the Warriors locker room.

“All the established guys had some version of a problem with Jordan Poole, whether it was Klay [Thompson] ironically saying that Jordan doesn’t pass the ball enough and shoots too much,” Murdoch said.

"And then you have Draymond [Green], who sees Jordan as this guy is like, yeah, I did punch him. I did do all these things, but now I don’t have a voice within the locker room because of what happened.”

Klay Thompson has a reputation for being one of the nicer guys in the NBA, which is why a report of him having an issue with another player is so jarring.

However, with Jordan Poole having moved to Washington, both Wizards and Warriors fans will hope the current issues between the former teammates can now be laid to rest.

