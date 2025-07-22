"He has spent time with Jeanie Buss" - NBA insider reveals Lakers eyeing Luka Doncic as franchise centerpiece amid looming $228M extension

The LA Lakers see a future in Luka Doncic and are starting to build a competitive roster around him. According to earlier reports, the Lakers are focused on creating space for the 2027 free agency, which may allow them to sign a new star. Another pivot for the team's front office is securing Doncic for the long haul.According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Doncic is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million contract extension. Originally, he was expected to sign a five-year, $345.3 million supermax contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. After he was traded to the Lakers, however, his extension took a hit.On Tuesday's episode of &quot;NBA Today,&quot; ESPN's Ramona Shelburne discussed how the Lakers are prioritizing Doncic's extension this summer. The front office has spent time with the five-time All-Star in Europe, hinting that he'll be the main star for the L.A. team.&quot;Their summer's incomplete until we know if Luka extends with the Lakers,&quot; Shelburne said. &quot;I will be very surprised if he did not extend with them, at least for the shorter term deal that he could do.&quot;The Lakers have plans to go visit him in Slovenia this offseason, they're going to the EuroBasket. He has spent time with Jeanie Buss, they're in contact with the new ownership group that's coming in. This is not a player that's looking like I'm gonna leave as a free agent next year.&quot;There has been discussion about Luka Doncic being the Lakers' centerpiece since the offseason began. It has also caused a dramatic narrative between the organization and Doncic's co-star, LeBron James.L.A. believes that the Slovenian star is the next big thing for their team, which is why they're determined to do anything to keep him from leaving.Luka Doncic reportedly reached out to Marcus SmartOne of the major acquisitions for the Lakers was Marcus Smart, after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. One of the main reasons for this roster update was Luka Doncic's desire to play alongside the defensive guard.According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the five-time All-NBA reached out to Smart to let him know that he wants to be his teammate.&quot;Lakers All-NBA star Luka Doncic reached out to Smart and made it clear that he wanted to play with the two-way stalwart, sources said,&quot; Charania reported.Smart is one of the best two-way players in the league. Although he hasn't been the same player over the past two seasons due to injury, many believe he can still make an impact. In 2022, he was the league's Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Boston Celtics reach the NBA Finals.