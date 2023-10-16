"He squeezed my a**": James Worthy shares absurd story of how Dennis Rodman played psychological games

Dennis Rodman was a fierce competitor during his playing career. Rodman is best remembered for his multicolored hair and a dominant stint with the Chicago Bulls, where he helped them win three straight NBA championships. However, according to former Los Angeles Lakers star James Worthy, Rodman was also highly skilled in the psychological side of the game, especially when trying to shake his opponent.

Worthy's comments came recently on the "All The Smoke" podcast. The former All-Star explained how Rodman once squeezed his a** as he looked to get inside Worthy's head during a game. Worthy detailed how Rodman's quick footspeed and physicality also made him tough.

"He was bad, man," Worthy said, "Dennis was a machine. He could guard anybody on the floor. He had the psychological games. He'd get in your head. Before the game, he'd give a dap. He squeezed my a** a little too... It wasn't like, 'Let's go.' So, now you're thinking. You're running down the court thinking about this m*****f***** while he is getting to every f****** offensive rebound... His footspeed matched mine. So, all my little quick s*** [didn't work.] Dennis, he was a beast man."

Worthy won three championships during his 12-year tenure with the Lakers. However, it would appear that Rodman left a lasting impression on him.

Dennis Rodman "took pride in not scoring," according to Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr was part of the same Chicago Bulls roster that won three championships with Rodman. According to Kerr, Rodman used to take pride in not scoring the ball, as he piled all of his focus onto defense and rebounding.

Kerr's comments came while speaking on the Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Podcast. The Golden State Warriors head coach has nine championship rings, five as a player and four as a head coach. As such, Kerr has seen a lot of fascinating things on a basketball court, yet he still remembers Rodman's mindset.

"I think he took great pride in not scoring. It was bizarre. When we were in Chicago together, he would have games where he would get an offensive board and have a layup, and he would throw it back out hoping that we would miss another shot so that he could get another offensive board."

Rodman was one of the most dominant defenders and rebounders of his generation. Having such a laser focus on that side of the court is likely why Rodman had such a high level of success. Nevertheless, most NBA players want to be remembered for their scoring ability, and that's why Kerr still remembers Rodman's preference for defense.