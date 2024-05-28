"He started throwing up gang signs at me" - Celebrity bodyguard Big Homie .CC accuses Kyrie Irving of being a Bloods gang member

NBA champion Kyrie Irving has been accused of a few things in his career, from being antisemitic to being a flat-earther. These things are mostly in the rearview mirror for now for the Dallas Mavericks guard, but a new accusation has come his way.

Big Homie .CC, a celebrity bodyguard, said on the YouTube channel Cam Capone News on Sunday that he was involved in an altercation with Irving from years ago.

According to Big Homie .CC, this altercation began after he asked Irving to move so that Teyana Taylor, the wife of Iman Shumpert, could pass. Irving responded by waving the bodyguard off, which prompted Big Homie to push Irving and a companion out of the way.

"He got mad as hell, bro. He got pissed off about it," Big Homie said. "Like, he throwing up gang signs at me and everything."

This resulted in others stepping in to soothe Irving by explaining that Big Homie was assisting a pregnant woman on her way to use the restroom. The celebrity bodyguard did not say much more about what happened, but according to him, it's enough for Irving to plant a grudge.

"This man held this against me for a long time," Big Homie .CC added. "So every time I seen him, he had an attitude with me, he throwing up gang signs at me. ... Kyrie is a Blood, bro."

Big Homie said that Kyrie Irving later saw him during an afterparty to celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers championship in 2016. During that event, according to Big Homie, Irving again started throwing up gang signs, which supposedly indicated that he was a part of the Bloods.

Kyrie Irving has never spoken about any gang affiliations.

Based on Big Homie .CC's story, he was likely working for Iman Shumpert at the time as he was asked by the former NBA guard to assist Teyana Taylor while she was pregnant. Taylor had her first daughter, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert, in 2015.

Irving played for the Cavs from 2011-17. Iman Shumpert played for Cleveland from 2014-18.

Aside from accusing Kyrie Irving of being in a gang, Big Homie .CC had some anecdotes regarding Dwight Howard

Aside from accusing Kyrie Irving of being a member of the Bloods, Big Homie .CC also said that he spotted three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard at a Diddy party wearing a pink dress while also making out with two transgender women.

Big Homie .CC also said that Howard has also partied with the same two persons at a club in Mexico while also claiming that the reason nobody caught wind of it was that there were no paparazzi in Mexico.

Neither Kyrie Irving nor Dwight Howard have responded to the allegations from Big Homie .CC.