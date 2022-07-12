“He & Steph would go down as one of the best duos of all time… With Jordan-Pippen, Shaq-Kobe” - NBA analyst believes Kevin Durant would forever be known as “Robin” if he re-joins Warriors

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes Kevin Durant and Steph Curry will be on the same level as all-time great duos. Duos such as Jordan-Pippen, Shaq-Kobe and Magic-Kareem if KD joins the Warriors. However, Broussard thinks Durant will be known as "Robin" for his time in the NBA if he reunites with the team with whom he won two championships.

Here's what the NBA analyst said regarding this on the latest episode of 'First Things First' show:

"If he were to go to Golden State, he would forever be known as Robin. If he's accepted that, then so be it. And they would be great. He & Steph would go down as one of the best duos of all time, right there with Jordan-Pippen, Shaq-Kobe, Magic-Kareem."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "If KD were to go to Golden State, he'd forever be known as a Robin. If he's accepted that, then so be it. And they would be great. He & Steph would go down as one of the best duos of all time, right there with Jordan-Pippen, Shaq-Kobe, Magic-Kareem." — @Chris_Broussard "If KD were to go to Golden State, he'd forever be known as a Robin. If he's accepted that, then so be it. And they would be great. He & Steph would go down as one of the best duos of all time, right there with Jordan-Pippen, Shaq-Kobe, Magic-Kareem." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/FBRx4j0Yu2

NBA rumors about a potential reunion between Kevin Durant and the Warriors have floated around after the former reportedly requested a trade to move out of Brooklyn. According to many, KD's legacy was questioned when he joined the Dubs in 2016. One can only imagine the criticism Durant might face as a leader if he reunites with Steph Curry and company this offseason.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He would go on to win two championships with them OTD six years ago, Kevin Durant announced he was joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency.He would go on to win two championships with them OTD six years ago, Kevin Durant announced he was joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency.He would go on to win two championships with them 🏆 https://t.co/4LsunYe2Cx

Assessing why a reunion between Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors is unlikely

A reunion between Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors could heavily shift the tide in their favor as the favorites to repeat their title success. The Warriors have talented young players like Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. These are players they could include in a potential package to land Durant.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Golden State could offer the best package for both sides: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & James Wiseman



More: Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant, per @MarcJSpears Golden State could offer the best package for both sides: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & James WisemanMore: bit.ly/3ulsTvJ Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant, per @MarcJSpearsGolden State could offer the best package for both sides: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & James WisemanMore: bit.ly/3ulsTvJ https://t.co/X0y9MmYoBp

Meanwhile, NBA rumors suggest Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are also open to the idea of welcoming Kevin Durant back. Durant fit in perfectly with the Dubs in his first stint, so it makes sense why the Warriors star trio wouldn't mind accepting a potential reunion.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.”



(Via Steph Curry is not shutting down a Kevin Durant trade to the Warriors, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst“Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.”(Via @GetUpESPN Steph Curry is not shutting down a Kevin Durant trade to the Warriors, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst “Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.”(Via @GetUpESPN ) https://t.co/GtnZX6cnpY

However, the Golden State Warriors have created a decent balance between remaining a contender and developing young players. Adding Kevin Durant's four-year $198 million deal to their payroll will alter their roster-building process over the next few years.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



— Richard Jefferson



#NBATwitter #DubNation "[Kevin Durant] was the reason that [the Golden State Warriors] became a dynasty"— Richard Jefferson "[Kevin Durant] was the reason that [the Golden State Warriors] became a dynasty"— Richard Jefferson#NBATwitter #DubNation https://t.co/O9CWV33Snh

The Warriors also can't include a key piece like Andrew Wiggins in the deal because he's on the same type of rookie deal as Ben Simmons. Brooklyn will have to trade Simmons or ship Wiggins to a third team and get another All-Star caliber player to offer to the Nets.

The reunion seems unlikely at the moment, but the NBA offseason has been unpredictable, so it will be interesting to see if things work out between the Nets and Warriors.

