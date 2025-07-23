  • home icon
  • "He was on steroids": Jeff Teague levels shocking accusations against LeBron James' Heat era

"He was on steroids": Jeff Teague levels shocking accusations against LeBron James' Heat era

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 23, 2025 22:11 GMT
Jeff Teague
Jeff Teague's wild accusation about LeBron James during his time with the Miami Heat (Credits: GETTY/IMAGN)

Former NBA player Jeff Teague accused star forward LeBron James of using steroids back when he was with the Miami Heat. On Teague's latest podcast episode, the one-time champion - alongside co-hosts DJ Wells and Bishop B Henn - talked about which version of James was the best. His younger brother, Marquis, also appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Club 520 Podcast."

Teague has previously told some of the wildest and funniest stories in his podcast, making him an entertaining host. However, his recent accusation against the four-time NBA champion came as a surprise to everyone. According to the former Atlanta Hawks star guard, King James reportedly used HGH or Human Growth Hormone.

"Miami Heat Bron, he was on steroids bro," Teague said. "He had to sit out he was on steroids for real. Like, legit was on steroids, allegedly.
"But he had to sit out... Y'all don't remember that though? He got everybody -- They started testing for HGH and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out for 3 weeks then came back skinny."

However, Teague's memory seems hazy. During his time with the Heat, he didn't miss three weeks of action. His longest streak of missed games was during the 2012-13 NBA season, when he missed only three consecutive games from March 31 to April 5.

Additionally, the league started testing for HGH during the 2015-16 season, which was LeBron James's second season since returning from the Heat. The NBA Communications website verified that.

There is no basis for Jeff Teague's accusations regarding the four-time MVP, which makes it difficult to believe him.

Teague recalled the time he pushed LeBron James mid-air during a dunk

Teague never built a reputation as a top NBA defender. Sometimes he tried to stop players, depending on who he guarded. On his show, the 37-year-old recalled pushing LeBron James during a dunk attempt to get a stop.

"I ain't gon' lie, this one time Bron was running so fast I pushed him in the air. He jumped from the free throw line, I pushed him... in his back. And he still dunked it," Teague recalled (2:45)
"Turned around, I thought he was going to beat my a**."
Teague recalled LeBron James flying in the air, thinking only to push him. The story highlights how athletic the 40-year-old star was at his peak. Even now, he continues to showcase his athleticism.

Edited by William Paul
