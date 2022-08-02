“He still has the drive, he wants to win more, he’s hungry” - Dell Curry believes Steph Curry can play at an elite level for several years to come

Coming off a record-laden season, reigning NBA champion Steph Curry isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Curry and company put away the Boston Celtics in six games, beating them twice at TD Garden. Curry won his first Finals MVP trophy, averaging 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game in the Finals. He shot 48.2-43.7-85.7.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry's father and former NBA player Dell Curry articulated Steph's progress with age, stating:

“Watching him play at 34, he can stay at his level and be this productive on the floor. He might not score 30 a game, but you’re going to have to guard him. That’s important to have on your team, someone you have to guard. It makes things easier on your teammates.

“He still has the drive. He wants to win more. He’s hungry to win more. So, he definitely can play at this level for several years to come. I’ve seen it up close and personal every summer. Two-a-day workouts. Before everyone in the house wakes up, he’s already got one in." (via) NBC Sports

Steph Curry and company are in prime position to go back-to-back

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

With their fourth championship in the Steph Curry era behind them, the Golden State Warriors aren't stopping anytime soon. Klay Thompson's father, Mychal Thompson, has already talked about the Warriors' hunger to beat Michael Jordan's record of six titles.

The Golden State Warriors lost two pivotal pieces of their championship roster, forward Otto Porter Jr. and guard/center Gary Payton II. Their most recent signings include Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, both of whom are expected to fill their roles on a contending roster.

The other piece of the puzzle here is Klay Thompson. The Warriors are in a precarious situation with extension woes. Both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have one year remaining on their contracts. Likely, one of them won't get extended.

However, the Warriors have Klay Thompson sticking around for a considerable time. If Thompson can return to his efficient shooting and defensive effectiveness, the Warriors are an repeat threat in the NBA.

