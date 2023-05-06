“He still living the fake it till you make it life” - Jarred Vanderbilt returning $2000 worth outfit had fans in split

When Jarred Vanderbilt and the LA Lakers arrived in Golden State for their second-round series, the budding young star was filmed making his arrival. After the win, Vanderbilt then allegedly returned that very same outfit from the store he purchased it from.

According to the individual who sold him the clothes, they were not present at the time he returned the items, and as a result, the return went through. The employee posted a message on social media about the situation, calling Jarred Vanderbilt out and vowing to cheer against the Lakers in the rest of the series.

“Nice guy, but.... bought 2k worth of clothes Monday, this outfit specifically. Wore it to tunnel and post game Tuesday then returned it yesterday. I wasn’t at the store and someone took the return. Lord knows why.. Obviously used clothing. Mayn if I didn’t have a reason to hate the Lakers and root for home turn now I have more reason.”

Fans were quick to react, with some trolling Vanderbilt, and others sticking up for him.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Lakers player Jarred Vanderbilt is being called out for returning his clothes after he took a picture with them on IG Lakers player Jarred Vanderbilt is being called out for returning his clothes after he took a picture with them on IG 😢 https://t.co/EKVXRBLRxe

Mia @miasorety @SaycheeseDGTL He still living the fake it till you make it life @SaycheeseDGTL He still living the fake it till you make it life

Qura @Qurandale @SaycheeseDGTL okay so what? Bro’s still worth more money than all the people “calling him out” okay so what? Bro’s still worth more money than all the people “calling him out” @SaycheeseDGTL 😭 okay so what? Bro’s still worth more money than all the people “calling him out”

Sir Yacht @SirYacht_ @SaycheeseDGTL He's "cancelled" for returning clothes and being smart with his money? wtf are we even doing here @SaycheeseDGTL He's "cancelled" for returning clothes and being smart with his money? wtf are we even doing here

Samoan Push @Samoanpush @SaycheeseDGTL This is very common in fashion ask literally any stylist. Come in with a list have it pulled make a consignment/ take a deposit use it bring it back anything they want they are charged/gifted and everyone moves on. Why burn that bridge over 2k @SaycheeseDGTL This is very common in fashion ask literally any stylist. Come in with a list have it pulled make a consignment/ take a deposit use it bring it back anything they want they are charged/gifted and everyone moves on. Why burn that bridge over 2k

solo.4k @4kSolo @SaycheeseDGTL That's what all the big stylist do I'm speaking from the experience purchased 250k worth of product just to return it after the music video @SaycheeseDGTL That's what all the big stylist do I'm speaking from the experience purchased 250k worth of product just to return it after the music video

YaBiggestOpp❤️‍🩹❌ @RaidaaPunch @SaycheeseDGTL Anthony Davis After Everybody Now Focused On Vanderbilt Instead Of His Bad Game: @SaycheeseDGTL Anthony Davis After Everybody Now Focused On Vanderbilt Instead Of His Bad Game: https://t.co/NRG1esoUzE

Jarred Vanderbilt's play in the postseason

Since being traded to the LA Lakers, Vanderbilt has earned quite a bit of praise from fans. During the postseason he has proven integral to the team’s success, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

During the ongoing series against the Golden State Warriors, Darvin Ham has notably tasked the 24-year-old standout with guarding Steph Curry.

Looking back at this postseason, Ham has made it clear why Vanderbilt is such an important part of the team. He spoke media members following a Game 4 win against the Grizzlies during the first round, saying:

“Just like we needed Vando’s energy early. Vando knocked down a couple of corner threes. His presence. His activity on Ja. It’s obviously not an easy matchup by any stretch of the imagination.”

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One

Time and time again, Jarred Vanderbilt has shown a willingness to accept tough matchups like Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Of course, when it comes to the four-time champion and the Golden State Warriors in the second round, all the Lakers can hope for is that Vanderbilt can make things difficult on Curry.

As the former MVP has shown throughout his career, there really is no ‘stopping’ him. All opponents can hope for is that their defender winds up minimizing the damage. So far this series Steph Curry has dropped 27 points in Game 1, and 20 points in Game 2, meaning Vanderbilt has done as good of a job as one could ask.

Jarred Vanderbilt and the LA Lakers will be back in action on Saturday night in LA as they look to pick up a pivotal Game 3 win on their home court.

