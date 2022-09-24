“He is still the problem in today’s game…This list is great” – NBA analyst asserts Lebron James still dominates the league, ranks him #3 in front of Nikola Jokic and current MVP of the league in his Top 5 list

According to former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, LeBron James is still a force to be reckoned with in the league. After ESPN released a somewhat controversial ranking, people who disagreed made up their own rankings.

Despite an impressive season in which James put up historic performances, it wasn't enough for ESPN to include him in its top five. James fell to the sixth spot. A year ago, James was No. 3. It's not a big drop, however, and it's worth noting that he fell outside the top five after missing the playoffs.

According to ESPN, his team's lack of success was the reason why they ranked the 18-time All-Star in the sixth spot. Last season was James' second time missing the playoffs as the LA Lakers' leader.

Due to injuries and how the roster was shaped, the Lakers went an underwhelming 33-49. But LeBron James still played at an elite level, and that's worth considering. Last season, he moved up to second on the all-time scoring list. This puts him closer to getting to the No. 1 spot that's held by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

As for Kendrick Perkins, he still believes LeBron James is a capable player in today's league. Here's where Perk ranks the four-time champion:

"At No. 3, I'm going with LeBron James. People can say what they want. I know in seven years he's gonna be eligible for his pension, and I get that. "He still averaged 30 last season, and he is still the problem in today’s game. ... This list is great."

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Stephen Curry

3. LeBron James

4. Nikola Jokic

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Stephen Curry

3. LeBron James

4. Nikola Jokic

5. Joel Embiid

Perkins may be accurate with LeBron's placement in his player rankings. For a player of James' caliber, he deserves a ton of credit.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all dropped in ESPN's rankings

Over the past few days, ESPN has released its 2022 player rankings. Obviously, people were interested in seeing where they ranked the Lakers' big three after a disheartening season. Out of the three, Russell Westbrook had the most significant drop. Last year, Westbrook was at No. 29. But this year, he fell way down to No. 6 65.

Anthony Davis, unlike Westbrook, was able to make it to the top 20. But because of his injuries last season, The Brow fell from the ninth spot to the 20th spot.

LeBron James fell three spots, from third to sixth.

The Lakers are looking forward to avenging their previous outing with a new head coach and roster tweaks.

