“He could still be traded” - Bobby Marks makes bold projection about Kyrie Irving opting into his player option, says Brooklyn Nets are still hesitant to extend the dynamic guard

The Brooklyn Nets-Kyrie Irving saga is temporarily at a halt, with the player announcing his decision to opt into the final year of his deal. Irving will run it back with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn for the 2022-23 NBA season.

However, ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes the Nets could still trade Irving.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

"He goes back to Brooklyn, he's on an expiring contract, he will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason in 2023," said Marks.

"There is still time for them to work out a deal, now until June 30th to maybe add a couple of more years. But for right now, I think we're going to be in a holding pattern as far as what the future is.

"The Nets are even hesitant to extend him off his current number here. So, he's on this one year deal, he could still be traded. He doesn't have a no trade clause, it opens up the landscape for all 29 teams if there is a trade out there for Brooklyn," he added.

Kyrie Irving didn't have suitors in the market willing to get involved in a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn. Rumors suggested the LA Lakers were the only interested team, but the Nets didn't like the package on offer from the 17-time NBA champions.

Irving would have had to opt out and sign the taxpayer mid-level exception worth $6.4 million to sign with the Lakers in free agency. However, the All-Star guard made a last-minute U-turn and decided to continue for another year with Kevin Durant and the Nets.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"Outside of the Lakers. ... There are no sign-and-trade candidates lining up." @wojespn with the latest on Kyrie Irving:"Outside of the Lakers. ... There are no sign-and-trade candidates lining up." .@wojespn with the latest on Kyrie Irving:"Outside of the Lakers. ... There are no sign-and-trade candidates lining up." https://t.co/YLMr0zNIHQ

Could Kyrie Irving still leave the Brooklyn Nets this offseason?

Kyrie Irving opting into his contract has made this one thing clear for rival teams: the only way to lure him away this offseason is to draw up a trade package. The LA Lakers, in particular, will likely try and get creative to get their man.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The Nets currently aren’t interested.



(via BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/HbphKodEB3

The Brooklyn Nets weren't interested in having Russell Westbrook. But the Lakers can always include a third team into the fold and strike an agreement. The Nets seem hesitant to hand Kyrie Irving a new contract. Meanwhile, they are open to the idea of Kevin Durant demanding a trade.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Brooklyn would rather lose both stars 'than go through what they went through last season’ The Nets are prepared to lose both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, per @WindhorstESPN Brooklyn would rather lose both stars 'than go through what they went through last season’ The Nets are prepared to lose both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, per @WindhorstESPNBrooklyn would rather lose both stars 'than go through what they went through last season’ https://t.co/xetUG4Tk1V

The door remains open for a potential switch for Irving. However, he and Durant may want another shot at helping Brooklyn win the title. The duo came to the franchise with expectations of delivering a championship, but a conference semis appearance is their best achievement so far.

They will be eager to shut down their critics, especially after getting swept by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in round one of the 2022 playoffs. Moreover, Kyrie Irving will now be available to play the entire season, with New York City authorities lifting the vaccination mandate for athletes.

Ben Simmons will likely make his debut early, which could see the Nets become a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

