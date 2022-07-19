“He stood behind Kyrie at every turn … The relationship is close but it’s not always as close as it appears” - Nick Friedell says the dream scenario for the Nets is to keep Kevin Durant and move Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant submitted a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. The franchise hopes Durant will return to the team, even if it means moving Kyrie Irving.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Nick Friedell spoke about how the team's dream scenario is to retain Durant and move Kyrie Irving. Friedell believes the duo has a close relationship but is not as tight as people think.

"That is there dream scenario going into next year, it is keeping Kevin and getting Kyrie elsewhere. Whether it's the Lakers or otherwise. And I don't think enough people are giving Kevin enough credit for being perceptive," Friedell said.

He saw all that happen last year and he understood all the ramifications and while he stood behind Kyrie every turn publicly, I was told repeatedly that the relationship is close but it’s not always as close as it appears," Friedell continued.

Durant was on the verge of joining the New York Knicks when Kyrie Irving convinced him to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. But the move hasn't produced the expected results.

How did the Nets lose Kevin Durant?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets want to win an NBA championship, so they acquired Irving and Durant in the first place.

However, they have only won a single postseason series in three years. The media wrote off the first year due to the duo's injuries. The second and third years have been failures.

Durant's future with the franchise seems linked to Irving's. KD signed a long-term extension last year.

Durant's request came a day after Irving opted into his contract. The move completely blindsided the organization. Many believed the Nets were accommodating Irving to appease Kevin Durant.

Ben Simmons could be the Nets' only returning star when the season starts in October. It seems likely, however, that both Durant and Irving also remain in Brooklyn.

