“He was surprised”: Insider reveals Damian Lillard was left in the dark as Bucks cut ties without warning

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off the biggest shocker of the offseason, waiving multi-time All-Star Damian Lillard to get room to sign center Myles Turner. The move left the team without an All-Star.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Lillard was surprised by the Bucks’ decision as the team did not inform him beforehand.

"He was surprised… The Bucks did not tell Dame that this was coming...I was told that Dame found out about his situation just like everybody else found out," Haynes wrote.

Lillard has been with the Bucks since 2023, becoming the team's secondary star behind Giannis.

In their most recent playoff run, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers, who went on to the NBA Finals.

However, their partnership did not go as far as getting over the first round of the playoffs, as Lillard struggled with injuries in their last two playoff series. In their most recent playoff run, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers, who went on to the NBA Finals, with Lillard picking up a torn Achilles tendon in the process.

Lillard will remain in the Bucks’ payroll for the next five years as the team plans to pay him over $22 million per game to make up for his remaining contract.

The 13-year NBA veteran averaged 25.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season. His biggest highlight was when he helped the team win the NBA Cup early in the regular season.

Without Lillard, that leaves the Bucks without a lead guard on their roster. They are currently with Kevin Porter Jr. as their main guard after the waiving of Lillard.

NBA insider speculates on Lillard’s potential mindset after contract buyout with the Bucks

Damian Lillard’s buyout came as a surprise for many. But now that he is in the free agency market, he can control where he will land next season.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Lillard is likely to be patient in looking for his next team, as he will turn 35 years old next month and is on the latter years of his NBA career.

"He's going to take as long as he wants to come back and pick his team, and there will be no pressure about money," Windy said.

Lillard is expected to be out for most, if not all, of next season due to the Achilles tear. Yet, he is seen to be a key player in the free agency market this offseason.

