“He did take $26 million less” - Stephen A. Smith comes to James Harden’s defense on ‘I am the system’ comments

The Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden have both moved past their conflicted relationship together as the 10-time all-star is now part of the LA Clippers. During the offseason, Harden made it known that his preferred destination would be the Clippers, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

However, Harden's recent "I am not a system player. I am a system." comments were seen in a new light by Stephen A. Smith as he gave his point of view on it on ESPN's First Take.

"He did take $26 million less," Smith said. "When he is as angry as he is at Daryl Morey, clearly he's basically saying to us, 'Will ya'll read between the lines please? The man promised me something.' When I saw James Harden, it looked like a person that was completely betrayed."

"And what he is asking the public to do is get that," Smith said. "Get how you would feel if you were lied to."

From Smith's perspective, he sees Harden as an individual who was lied to by Daryl Morey, an executive with whom he has worked for years, dating back to his time with the Houston Rockets. The NBA Insider acknowledges Harden's selfless move to take $26 million less last season with the notion that it will aid the team in acquiring new pieces and an improved contract the following season.

James Harden went viral with his comments highlighting his basketball capabilities on the court, as per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

"I think the game and I am a creator on the court," Harden said. "So if I got a voice to where I can, 'Hey, Coach, I see this. What you think about this? Somebody that trusts me, that believes in me, that understands me. I'm not a system player. I am a system. You know what I mean?"

The recent offseason obviously told a much different story with the Sixers organization claiming something different than what was originally promised along with Harden expressing his frustrations with management in public.

With that point of view, Stephen A. Smith chose to side with James Harden. He felt that, if he was in the same position, he too would feel disheartened and frustrated.

James Harden talks about what he has to prove with the LA Clippers

With James Harden primed and ready to start his career with the LA Clippers, he briefly talked about what he wants to prove with his new team this season, as per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

"That I'm very elite as an individual and then I can fit in with anybody and make a championship run work," Harden said. "So I think all of us are on the same page in the sense of the individual stats and all those things are past us. We all got one goal, and I think everybody knows what that is."

This isn't the first time Harden is joining a team filled with All-Stars as he has done it before for two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. During that time, he played alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and was considered one of the best offensive trios in the league.

Entering the LA Clippers, Harden is coming off two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. In his time in Philadelphia, he averaged 21.0 points (43.1% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range), 10.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Now with his new team, Harden has another chance to finally secure the elusive NBA championship, alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.