"He tanked his career" - NBA analyst & co-host analyzes Kevin Durant's fall from being LeBron James’ closest rival to system scorer

There was a time when Kevin Durant was considered a threat to LeBron’s throne as the best player in basketball. However, Durant has taken somewhat of a tumble down the mountain, which ironically coincides with his ascension to become an NBA champion.

Speaking with Danny Parkins on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Colin Cowherd discussed how Durant’s decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2016 has had a deleterious effect on KD’s career trajectory and perception as a player.

“Kevin Durant, in a way, I think he somewhat tanked his career, because at 30 there was an argument he was better than LeBron, and now he's viewed as someone who just can make baskets.”

Parkins added:

"I agree with him (Durant) that too much of the basketball discourse has become ring culture dominant. But there is also just some truth that not all rings are created equally. Giannis’ one in Milwaukee means a hell of a lot more than Durant’s two in Golden State. If Durant would have won in Oklahoma City, we would look at him so differently.”

Parkins also said that the championships KD won in Golden State “felt cheap.”

When Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in 2016, he had a Hall of Fame resume with the only glaring hole being the lack of championship. The championship box was emphatically checked that season as the Warriors steamrolled LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1.

Kevin Durant was named thr Finals MVP after a monstrous performance, averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks on a hyper-efficient .556/.474/.927 shooting splits. However, after winning his first championship Durant himself would later say that he thought it would fill a void, but it didn't.

How does Kevin Durant's Warriors titles compare with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s in Milwaukee?

As a member of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant helped them to NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018 and was named the Finals MVP in both years.

With a lineup that included Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors were the odds-on favorites to win the NBA title in both seasons. Their victory was the fulfillment of the expectations that accompanies an All-Star-laden roster.

As well as Durant played in the NBA Finals, particularly in 2017, the perception was that KD, as talented as he is, was unable to get it done as the clear-cut man, as his team had to hitch his wagon to Stephen Curry and the Golden to seal championship hardware.

The 2017 and 2018 Warriors championships are nearly opposed to 2021 when Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA crown, the franchise’s first since 1971. Unlike KD’s rings, Giannis was able to bring a title to the team that drafted him.

Giannis and the Bucks' path to the Larry O’Brien was more in line with what has been seen in previous eras with steady improvement year by year until overcoming all obstacles to ascend to the top of the mountain.

The Bucks’ title came as the culmination of years of enduring the frustration of coming up short for many years, unlike the championships Durant won, making lifting championship hardware sweeter. The pain of adversity made the joy of victory sweeter for the Bucks and their fans and made their 2021 title more memorable in the pantheon of NBA titles

