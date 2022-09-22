“He did throw somebody through a window, he did spit on the fan"- NBA analyst believes player conduct is irrelative to college education, highlights behavioral contrast between Lebron James and Allen Iverson

LeBron James is one of the superstars in the NBA who was drafted straight out of high school. Sports Analyst Chris Broussard has used the LA Lakers star as an example to show that player conduct is irrelative to a college education.

James was drafted with the first pick in the 2003 draft, and two years later, the NBA prohibited players from being drafted from high school. With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league is proposing that the draft age limit be reduced to 18.

The topic has sparked a debate in the NBA community, as many have opposing views. Some believe that one year in college will help mold young athletes into men, while others do not believe spending one year in college will be a defining factor.

On "The Odd Couple," Broussard and Rob Parker discussed the topic. Broussard attempted to highlight players who were professional despite being drafted in high school. He also pointed out college products that were scandalous.

"That was the thing they always said. 'Well, they need the socialization of college.' LeBron James has been a model player. Tracy McGrady was fine, Jermaine O'Neal was fine, Kevin Garnett was fine. I mean these are some of the best citizens the league has seen.

"And Charles Barkley, who I'm not saying he's a bad citizen, but he did throw somebody through a window. He did spit on the fan. He went to college. Allen Iverson didn't want to practice, he went to college. You know what I'm saying? Some guys who have gone to college have made big mistakes and guys that came out of high school didn't. So, that's not it."

All interested parties are hoping a new agreement will be reached before December 15. Shams Charania of The Athletic has revealed that the NBA and the NBPA are in "serious talks."

More: Sources: NBA and NBPA in serious talks on new items for potential Collective Bargaining Agreement:- Draft age eligibility from 19 to 18, return of high school-to-NBA- Measure that allows players citing mental health similar to physical injuryMore: theathletic.com/3607549/2022/0… Sources: NBA and NBPA in serious talks on new items for potential Collective Bargaining Agreement:- Draft age eligibility from 19 to 18, return of high school-to-NBA - Measure that allows players citing mental health similar to physical injury More: theathletic.com/3607549/2022/0…

Fans believe the new rule is proposed to favor LeBron James' son Bronny

Bronny James of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James

James has explicitly expressed his interest in playing with his son Bronny in the NBA. However, per the 2005 CBA, he will not be eligible for the draft until 2024.

With the new proposition, fans believe James is pulling strings to make sure his son is eligible after graduating high school in 2023. It has been reported that several colleges have indicated an interest in Bronny, but he has not made a decision. If the James' pull it off, they will be the first father-son duo to play at the same time in the NBA.

More: Sources: NBA and NBPA in serious talks on new items for potential Collective Bargaining Agreement:- Draft age eligibility from 19 to 18, return of high school-to-NBA- Measure that allows players citing mental health similar to physical injuryMore: theathletic.com/3607549/2022/0… Sources: NBA and NBPA in serious talks on new items for potential Collective Bargaining Agreement:- Draft age eligibility from 19 to 18, return of high school-to-NBA - Measure that allows players citing mental health similar to physical injury More: theathletic.com/3607549/2022/0… The LeBron James rule so he can play with Bronny twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… The LeBron James rule so he can play with Bronny twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Nonetheless, LeBron James has an active contract with the Lakers until at least 2024. His primary objective will be to win another championship for his legacy and the Lakers.

Although many do not see them as title contenders, some still believe the James-Anthony Davis duo could cause some problems. The duo led the Lakers to their 17th title in 2020.

