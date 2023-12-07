“He took the room over”: Celtics’ legendary announcer on Kevin Garnett’s imposing confidence in the locker room

Kevin Garnett's intensity made him one of the most physically imposing players in NBA history. It also allowed him to be an elite leader, both on and off the court. Recently, Boston Celtics Hall of Fame announcer Mike Gorman told various media outlets, including Sportskeeda, that Garnett's presence was so powerful he would instantly take over a room.

Gorman noted how Garnett's size and personality ensured he was viewed as a leader and that conversations would fall silent when he walked in. Garnett's presence ensured everybody looked up to him, both metaphorically and physically.

“There's nobody really who matched KG's intensity in a room," Gorman said. "He took the room over. The conversation stopped when he walked into a room. He was so big and so physically imposing. He didn't like to be called the Seven Footer. But he was seven-foot, or seven-foot-one easily, and he had long arms. And so when he came into a room, everybody was looking up at him.”

Garnett spent six seasons with the Boston Celtics, helping them win the 2008 NBA championship alongside former stars Ray Allen and Paul Pierce. During his tenure in Boston, "The Big Ticket" became a legendary figure for the franchise due to his exceptional talent level and ability to galvanize a roster full of talented individuals and assert himself as a leader.

Kevin Garnett liked to be in control

During the same interview, Mike Gorman also noted how Kevin Garnett's leadership often saw him take control of team activities, such as when players would or would not eat on the plane.

"He controlled everything," Gorman said. "He controlled where you sat, he controlled when you ate, when you didn't eat on the plane. He was just a total control freak. And because the team was doing so well, everybody went along with it. But he was something in that way.”

Every star player has their routine. They know how many hours of sleep they need, how many calories to consume, and at what time each daily choir is to be undertaken. Garnett's style of leadership ensured he inserted a similar structure into his Boston Celtics teammate's lives, which likely had a positive impact on their ability to perform on the court.

Of course, as Gorman noted, the fact the Celtics were one of the best teams in the NBA, and Garnett's presence was translating into wins, ensured the team bought into the strict style of leadership.

Since retiring, Garnett has carved out a space in the media world, hosting a highly success podcast called "KG Certified," which, given his track record of success, will only continue to grow and improve in the coming years.