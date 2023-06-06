“He trash end of story retire” – Ben Simmons posting about his return had NBA fans ridiculing him

Ben Simmons recently shared workout stories on Instagram and announced that he will be returning to the court with great eagerness. However, his post ignited a wave of ridicule and skepticism from NBA fans.

Simmons, once regarded as an elite player, has fallen out of favor due to lackluster performances and a perceived lack of effort. This article delves into the reactions of fans, highlighting their frustrations and doubts regarding his future in the league.

Simmons' journey over the past two seasons has been marked by inconsistency and off-court issues. Fans have grown increasingly frustrated as he struggles with availability, especially during his time with the Brooklyn Nets. While Simmons cited back issues as the reason for his absence, questions about his commitment to basketball lingered.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ben Simmons shares that he’s back on the court via instagram Ben Simmons shares that he’s back on the court via instagram 👀🔥 https://t.co/mjLCS6W62Z

The recent Instagram announcement sparked mixed reactions. Many remain skeptical, having been through similar cycles of excitement followed by disappointment with Simmons in the past. Those harsh reactions included people calling him "Trash End of Story Retire" to fans who asked him not to come back.

They believe his return might not translate to improved performance. Critics argue that his trade value has diminished significantly, making it challenging for the Nets to find a suitable trade partner if they decide to part ways with him.

Here are some of the best reactions.

HBA @HBAcrypto @TheNBACentral He’ll be on the bench by week 4 @TheNBACentral He’ll be on the bench by week 4

Shady @ShadyMikeGaming @TheNBACentral Offseason Ben Simmons top 15 All-Time IMO @TheNBACentral Offseason Ben Simmons top 15 All-Time IMO 😭

Budget Slates @BudgetSlates @TheNBACentral This dude is the greatest summer workout player I have ever seen. @TheNBACentral This dude is the greatest summer workout player I have ever seen. https://t.co/BOJScbcojc

V @ValidsNation ” @TheNBACentral “Ben Simmons shares that he’s back on the court via instagram @TheNBACentral “Ben Simmons shares that he’s back on the court via instagram 👀🔥” https://t.co/DGBNqdu6N9

Can Ben Simmons rediscover his ability and perform well?

Ben Simmons

Can Ben Simmons rediscover his ability and perform well? That question looms large as fans analyze his return announcement. Despite criticisms over his poor performances and seemingly low enthusiasm in recent times, there exists a glimmer of hope that he may alter this trend.

With a rejuvenated focus on health and improvement, Simmons has an opportunity to quiet skeptics.

Ja Morant @JaMorant ben & klay been hooping & everybody quiet now ben & klay been hooping & everybody quiet now

However, the road to redemption won't be easy. Simmons will need to address the flaws in his game, particularly his shooting and offensive versatility, which have been glaring weaknesses. Without a consistent jump shot, he's finding it difficult to make an impact in games.

As the NBA offseason approaches, fans eagerly await seeing how Simmons will respond. The uncertainties surrounding his career continue to divide opinions among passionate basketball enthusiasts.

Poll : 0 votes