"He traumatized" - NBA fans react to James Harden's stunning confession about revisiting Oakland Arena for 2025 All-Star game

James Harden took a trip down memory lane as he and the rest of the NBA All-Stars arrived at Oracle Arena on Sunday for the 2025 All-Star Game. Oracle Arena was the Golden State Warriors' home before they moved to Chase Center in 2019. It has been six years since players last competed at the Warriors’ former home court.

Ad

As James Harden arrived at the locker room, he crossed paths with his Shaq's OGs teammate, Steph Curry. Harden said being in the arena gives him nightmares because of the tough times Curry and the Warriors gave him at Oracle Arena. The two stars faced off in four playoff series at the venue, with Curry and the Warriors winning all four.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media had a field day reacting to Harden’s comments about playing at Oracle Arena again. Here’s what some had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He traumatized 😂 fear the beard no more," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Harden got jokes these days," another said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions on X:

"At least Harden is a sport about it," one said.

"Dude missed 27 3s in a row in houston. even more voodoo and probably hates that arena the most," one added.

"20 v 1s will do that to a guy 💔💔💔," another tweeted.

"I agree with James Harden😁😅," another added.

James Harden's comments about playing at Oracle Arena again

NBA: All Star-Practice - Source: Imagn

This year’s NBA All-Stars held a practice session on Saturday. After practice, players, including Harden, attended a press conference. A reporter asked Harden how it felt to play at Oracle Arena again after nearly six years.

Ad

Harden reflected on the experience and praised Curry for revolutionizing the game. He then humorously recalled the challenges of facing the Warriors during their dynasty.

"(Steph Curry) changed the game," Harden said. "From his aura, obviously his shooting, his presence. As much as being in this arena gives me nightmares. Because I had to go against (Golden State Warriors). Like it was a real battle. We literally created a team just to beat the Warriors. Somehow, some way, they always ended up in the finals."

Ad

While James Harden acknowledged the struggles he endured against the Warriors at their peak, he also reflected on how their era of basketball is slowly coming to a close.

"It's going to be sad, obviously when him and guys like (Kevin Durant), (LeBron James), and us, remove ourselves from the game, it's going to be sad. But this is an opportunity for us to celebrate being in San Francisco."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game features four teams. Harden is part of Team Shaq, also known as Shaq's OGs, along with Curry and Kevin Durant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.