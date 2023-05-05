Shocking news surfaced this week as DeJanai Raska has come forward alleging her former boss, Detroit Pistons executive Rob Murphy, sexually harassed her. The allegations resulted in Murphy, who was the Pistons' general manager, being suspended. This week, Murphy officially fired from his job.

His former assistant, DeJanai Raska has now come forward and opened up about the sexual harassment and sexual assault she endured in her role. Prior to getting the role as Murphy's assistant, she had reached out to him on Instagram to help get a player she managed a G League tryout.

Murphy, who was the President and GM of the Motor City Cruise, invited DeJanai Raska in to check things out before extending an offer for an executive assistant position. As a lifelong Pistons fan, she quickly jumped at the offer. Quickly, she realized things weren't what they seemed.

DeJanai Raska was tasked with being a nanny for Murphy's son, picking him up and dropping him off when necessary, and even watching him while his parents were out of town. Unfortunately, things would only get worse from there as she was sexually assaulted by the man many in the area viewed as a local inspiration.

She was quoted by Fox 2 Detroit, saying:

"He had came home at a time when he said he was going to be out of town and things had escalated into a space where I was extremely uncomfortable. We were standing there in the doorway of his office and he grabbed me and he kissed me on the mouth and he was like ‘hey do you want to sneak downstairs’.

"I'm just like 'no I'm okay, I'm good Rob.' I definitely don't want to do that. And he was like - I want to put a baby inside you. He tried to force me to engage in sex with him at his house and it was forceful. And it was to the point where I had to gain my strength mentally, emotionally, and physically to get myself out of that situation."

DeJanai Raska makes the decision to come forward and bring Rob Murphy down

According to DeJanai Raska, the two instances mentioned above weren't the only times that Murphy tried to make advances toward her. In addition, she recalled another instance where he attempted to coerce her into having sex with him.

"He said 'you just think too much, you need to let stuff happen. This isn't a big deal. Sex is sex' all these things and I'm just thinking in my head - what just happened to me?" Raska said. "I remember getting in my car and pulling away and tears coming down my eyes again."

According to DeJanai Raska, she only told coworkers in hopes of protecting them from Murphy, which helped her decide that she wanted to bring Murphy down. She recalled a teary conversation with a coworker over the matter, saying:

"We were both in tears talking about it. She's like, ‘DJay, you have to say something. He has to be stopped.' And in that sit-down, I realized that I was going to be the person to stop him."

