"He turned into Bronny": NBA fans react as Lakers' Dalton Knecht scores 7 ppg on 25% shooting in Summer League 

Lakers sophomore Dalton Knecht is off to an underwhelming start to the 2025 NBA Summer League. In two games, Knecht has scored a measly 7.0 points, shooting 5 of 20 (25.0%). He's yet to make a 3-pointer after nine tries. Coming into his second season, Knecht was expected to light up the Summer League from the get-go, but it hasn't remotely been the case.

He's been outplayed by the likes of Cole Swider and Darius Bazley, which isn't an encouraging sign. Knecht was one of the best rookies the Lakers have had in a while last year after averaging 9.1 ppg and 2.8 rpg on 46.1% shooting, including 37.6% from deep. He had multiple 30-point and 20-point games.

Knecht has a lot to prove after losing out on a playoff rotation spot under coach JJ Redick. His low defensive IQ and other limitations held him back. However, his shooting ability made him a threat and a piece to be relied on for the future. With his shot not falling, it would be easier for LA to put Knecht on the trade block again.

The team nearly traded him in February for Mark Williams before rescinding that deal because of the now Suns center's failed physical. The Summer League is a chance for Knecht to show he's ready for the second-year leap, but initial struggles have fans concerned. Here's how they reacted:

Sharp🍻 @SharpSportsLLC LINK Damn he turned into Bronny

Danny 🥷🏾 @cookedbydanny LINK Tanked his value to stay in LA fairs dalton

Frieza’s Burner @King_Cold_Son LINK But he want more playtime. Foh.

Jnall @JohnNallJr LINK I said we shoulda traded him in a package for Wiggins now ain’t nobody gone want his sorry ahh

Gio @jsmove7 LINK at this rate he’s getting traded for a mcchicken

Austin Reaves has high hopes for Lakers' teammate Dalton Knecht

While the LA Lakers reportedly look at trade options, including Dalton Knecht as one of the assets, veteran guard Austin Reaves believes the sophomore forward will have a breakout season. Here's what Reaves told Lakersation on June 17:

“I got Dalton. I’ve heard that he’s been locked in for the last 2-3 weeks in L.A. working out two or three times a day. His talent level is definitely there."

Reaves and Knecht displayed solid chemistry last year, including a game when the duo nearly beat Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets without LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Reaves had 37 points and 13 assists, while Knecht had 32 points in that 131-126 loss.

He's proven himself on these occasions, but his limitations, especially on defense, can overshadow that when he can't get going offensively. If Knecht becomes a serviceable defender, his chances of staying put in LA will significantly increase next season.

