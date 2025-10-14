"He has turned into a bully" - NBA fans stunned as Victor Wembanyama unleashes vintage Shaquille O'Neal power slam vs Pacers

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama faked a handoff before driving to the paint against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Wemby did not try to slip past Isaiah Jackson to score. Instead, the 7-foot-5 center bodied his opponent out of the way before finishing the play with a rim-rattling dunk. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans reacted to the viral sequence:“Victor Wembanyama has turned into a BULLY”Polymarket Sports @PolymarketSportLINKVictor Wembanyama has turned into a BULLY 😳One fan said:Jay @JayTheGreat305LINKHe might get as dominant as prime ShaqAnother fan added:SleeperHawks @SleeperHawksLINKHe put on muscle with that size...... league is cookedOne more fan continued:jacob mccallister-wright @animellKingdomLINKKG had to make him realize he’s a footer and not 6’2Another fan commented:BABY YESHU’A (DONT CRASH OUT NOW) @SCRIZZLLEELINKGuys this is literally Shaq mixed with Kareem Abdul jabbarWembanyama came into training camp reportedly weighing 235 pounds, 25 more than what he packed on during his rookie season. The Frenchman told reporters early this month that he had a brutal summer to prepare for the coming season. After a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder cut his 2024-25 campaign short, he looked ready to bounce back.In the Spurs’ open workout before fans on Oct. 4, Wembanyama went viral when he drove hard against teammate Luke Kornet. The former Boston Celtics star, weighing 250 pounds, was swept aside after colliding with Wemby, who ignited the crowd with a slam. In two viral plays this preseason, Wemby has made plays like vintage Shaquille O'Neal.Going up against stronger opponents has been a problem for Victor Wembanyama since entering the NBA in 2023. Opponents would often put a strong defender on him to keep him out of the lane and stay with him on the perimeter. With the way he has pummeled bigger players, opponents might have to resort to a different strategy to contain him.If Wemby can consistently get into his spots without being outmuscled, opponents can only pray he misses. With his height, 8-foot wingspan and new shooting foul rules, almost no one can bother his shot.Turnovers remain an issue for Victor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama has been one of the league leaders in errors over the past two years. In his rookie season, he averaged 3.7 turnovers per game before ending last season with 3.2 tpg.Against the Indiana Pacers, he had seven miscues, two more over any player. The San Antonio Spurs continue to allow Wemby to run the offense for large stretches despite mixed success. Wembanyama’s errors have been a crucial reason the Spurs sometimes lack rhythm.Before the Pacers game, Victor Wembanyama committed 4.0 tpg, higher than his career average. The Spurs have lofty expectations this season, so cutting down on turnovers, particularly Wemby’s, is a top priority.