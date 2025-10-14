  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Victor Wembanyama
  • "He has turned into a bully" - NBA fans stunned as Victor Wembanyama unleashes vintage Shaquille O'Neal power slam vs Pacers

"He has turned into a bully" - NBA fans stunned as Victor Wembanyama unleashes vintage Shaquille O'Neal power slam vs Pacers

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:29 GMT
NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
"He has turned into a bully" - NBA fans stunned as Victor Wembanyama unleashes vintage Shaquille O'Neal power slam vs Pacers.

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama faked a handoff before driving to the paint against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Wemby did not try to slip past Isaiah Jackson to score. Instead, the 7-foot-5 center bodied his opponent out of the way before finishing the play with a rim-rattling dunk.

Fans reacted to the viral sequence:

“Victor Wembanyama has turned into a BULLY”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Wembanyama came into training camp reportedly weighing 235 pounds, 25 more than what he packed on during his rookie season. The Frenchman told reporters early this month that he had a brutal summer to prepare for the coming season. After a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder cut his 2024-25 campaign short, he looked ready to bounce back.

In the Spurs’ open workout before fans on Oct. 4, Wembanyama went viral when he drove hard against teammate Luke Kornet. The former Boston Celtics star, weighing 250 pounds, was swept aside after colliding with Wemby, who ignited the crowd with a slam. In two viral plays this preseason, Wemby has made plays like vintage Shaquille O'Neal.

Going up against stronger opponents has been a problem for Victor Wembanyama since entering the NBA in 2023. Opponents would often put a strong defender on him to keep him out of the lane and stay with him on the perimeter. With the way he has pummeled bigger players, opponents might have to resort to a different strategy to contain him.

If Wemby can consistently get into his spots without being outmuscled, opponents can only pray he misses. With his height, 8-foot wingspan and new shooting foul rules, almost no one can bother his shot.

Turnovers remain an issue for Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has been one of the league leaders in errors over the past two years. In his rookie season, he averaged 3.7 turnovers per game before ending last season with 3.2 tpg.

Against the Indiana Pacers, he had seven miscues, two more over any player. The San Antonio Spurs continue to allow Wemby to run the offense for large stretches despite mixed success. Wembanyama’s errors have been a crucial reason the Spurs sometimes lack rhythm.

Before the Pacers game, Victor Wembanyama committed 4.0 tpg, higher than his career average. The Spurs have lofty expectations this season, so cutting down on turnovers, particularly Wemby’s, is a top priority.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
