The LA Lakers recently re-signed center Jaxson Hayes to a one-year, $3,449,323 contract. His length and athleticism, combined with his ability to play above the rim, bode well for the team. To better thrive, Hayes has been putting in work this offseason to become a threat from beyond the arc, which would help create more space on the court.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Hayes is seen honing his 3-point shooting skills. The former New Orleans Pelicans center knocked down 12 triples, including five in a row from the top of the key, all under the watchful eyes of his trainers.

Lakers fans were excited when the video of Hayes knocking down shots from beyond the arc in the gym hit the internet. The Purple and Gold faithful shared candid reactions, with one fan even name-dropping Brook Lopez after watching Hayes add a new weapon to his arsenal.

"Jaxson Hayes turning into a Brook Lopez type player," a fan commented.

Another commented: "If he can make a consistent jump shot he would be so much better"

A fan said: "could be scary if he actually starts pulling from out there"

Another fan said: "That will make him immensely more valuable. Smart."

A fan wrote: "Adding 3 point shot should transform his game in a way that would make this bench the scariest in the league"

Wrote another: "Nothing wrong with adding more offensive tools….if he can do it in a game, it would make him much more valuable imo."

Jaxson Hayes has knocked down 30 3-pointers in six seasons

Jaxson Hayes has never been considered a threat from the perimeter. The 7-foot center has attempted 115 shots from beyond the arc over his six-season career and made 30 of them, giving him a 3-point shooting percentage of 26.1%.

As a Laker, Hayes has attempted just 11 3-pointers in 126 games across two seasons and is yet to make a shot from deep in a Purple and Gold uniform.

His best 3-point shooting performance in the NBA came during the 2021-22 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He shot 35.1% from beyond the arc, making 20 of his 57 attempts in that season.

Last season, Hayes suited up in 56 games for the Lakers and averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 72.2% from the field.