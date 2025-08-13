  • home icon
  "He turning into a Brook Lopez type player": Lakers fans stunned as $3,449,323 center unveils new weapon to thrive with Luka Doncic

"He turning into a Brook Lopez type player": Lakers fans stunned as $3,449,323 center unveils new weapon to thrive with Luka Doncic

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 13, 2025 03:31 GMT
"He turning into a Brook Lopez type player": Lakers fans stunned as $3,449,323 Jaxson Hayes unveils new weapon to thrive with Luka Doncic. (Image Credit: Getty)
"He turning into a Brook Lopez type player": Lakers fans stunned as $3,449,323 Jaxson Hayes unveils new weapon to thrive with Luka Doncic. (Image Credit: Getty)

The LA Lakers recently re-signed center Jaxson Hayes to a one-year, $3,449,323 contract. His length and athleticism, combined with his ability to play above the rim, bode well for superstar Luka Doncic. To better thrive alongside Doncic, Hayes has been putting in work this offseason to become a threat from beyond the arc, which would help create more space for the Slovenian point guard.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Hayes is seen honing his 3-point shooting skills. The former New Orleans Pelicans center knocked down 12 triples, including five in a row from the top of the key, all under the watchful eyes of his trainers.

Lakers fans were excited when the video of Hayes knocking down shots from beyond the arc in the gym hit the internet. The Purple and Gold faithful shared candid reactions, with one fan even name-dropping Brook Lopez after watching Hayes add a new weapon to his arsenal.

"Jaxson Hayes turning into a Brook Lopez type player," a fan commented.
Another commented:

A fan said:

Another fan said:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

Jaxson Hayes has knocked down 30 3-pointers in six seasons

Jaxson Hayes has never been considered a threat from the perimeter. The 7-foot center has attempted 115 shots from beyond the arc over his six-season career and made 30 of them, giving him a 3-point shooting percentage of 26.1%.

As a Laker, Hayes has attempted just 11 3-pointers in 126 games across two seasons and is yet to make a shot from deep in a Purple and Gold uniform.

His best 3-point shooting performance in the NBA came during the 2021-22 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He shot 35.1% from beyond the arc, making 20 of his 57 attempts in that season.

Last season, Hayes suited up in 56 games for the Lakers and averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 72.2% from the field.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

bell-icon Manage notifications