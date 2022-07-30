“He used it as a weapon, a dagger at the end of the game” - NBA analyst believes Larry Bird should be remembered as an all-time great three-point shooter

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird played in an era when the three-point shot wasn’t as valued as it is today. The NBA introduced the three-point line in 1979, the year Bird and Magic Johnson brought their rivalry from college to the pro league.

Most of the players back then thought of it as a publicity stunt or even a gimmick to spice up the struggling league. Bird, who was against the implementation, used it only when it was necessary.

Because of this, some fans don't consider the three-time MVP of the same caliber as Steph Curry, Ray Allen, or Reggie Miller.

Bob Hope, who covered the Celtics for years, shared on the Ryen Russillo podcast his disbelief at how fans have disrespected Bird’s shooting:

“The history of the three from the beginning was strategic. He used it as a weapon, a dagger at the end of the game, or certain strategic moments…On one road trip in 1986, he went 25 for 34 on threes. So, please folks, we talk about all-time great three-point shooters, don’t forget to include the name of Larry Joe Bird.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Before the 1988 3-Point Contest, Larry Bird had a question for everyone he was competing against:



“Who’s coming in second?”



Bird won in his warm-up jacket and celebrated before the last shot went in.



Larry Legend. Before the 1988 3-Point Contest, Larry Bird had a question for everyone he was competing against:“Who’s coming in second?”Bird won in his warm-up jacket and celebrated before the last shot went in.Larry Legend. https://t.co/Jgg1WSWoyT

In the five years since the three-point line was introduced, NBA teams averaged only 2.4 attempts per game. Larry Bird put up a measly 1.1 3PA, making .3% of his shots for 30.8% efficiency. The game was played from the inside out, which is exactly the opposite of how teams scheme offensive sets today.

It wasn’t until the 1986-87 season that the entire NBA converted at least 100 of its shots from beyond the arc. In that year, Bird took 225 trifectas and made a league-leading 90 of them.

BIAC @BIACRWC



In Reggie Miller's rookie year (1987-88), teams took five threes per game.



In Ray Allen's (1996-97), they took 16.8.



In



This year? 34.6. Basketball's Three-point revolution:In Reggie Miller's rookie year (1987-88), teams took five threes per game.In Ray Allen's (1996-97), they took 16.8.In @StephenCurry30 's (2009-10), they took 18.1.This year? 34.6. Basketball's Three-point revolution: In Reggie Miller's rookie year (1987-88), teams took five threes per game. In Ray Allen's (1996-97), they took 16.8. In @StephenCurry30's (2009-10), they took 18.1. This year? 34.6.

In contrast, Steph Curry, the all-time three-point shot leader, attempted 380 and made 166 of those in just his rookie season. The Boston Celtics icon shouldn’t be judged in the same light as the current crop of three-point artists.

Had the game been played differently, there would have been no doubt that Larry Bird would have put up better numbers. The “Hick from French Lick” was known for his maniacal work ethic. He would have worked on the three-point shot until he became a volume and efficient shooter.

Despite Larry Bird’s pedestrian three-point numbers, NBA teams were still afraid of his shooting

Larry Bird's three-point shooting was a threat every NBA defense took seriously in the '80s.[Photo: Fadeaway World]

The fear factor from Larry Bird’s shooting was real. Opponents over the years have recounted what it was like defending the threat of the forward’s outside sniping.

Boston’s best teams in the ‘80s also had some of the most fearsome frontlines in the league. Bird’s ability to hit it from the outside only made the Celtics’ inside-outside game even more terrifying.

NBA Cobwebs @NBACobwebs



Celtics 105, Mavericks 104. https://t.co/IswG2vKGtY Scott F @TheFrizz87 2-12-1988, the Celtics edged out the Mavericks in Dallas 105-104. Larry Bird scored 39 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, had 6 assists & 3 steals. Kevin McHale had 20 points & 15 rebounds while Robert Parish had 12 points & 15 rebounds. Dennis Johnson had 13 points & 11 assists. 2-12-1988, the Celtics edged out the Mavericks in Dallas 105-104. Larry Bird scored 39 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, had 6 assists & 3 steals. Kevin McHale had 20 points & 15 rebounds while Robert Parish had 12 points & 15 rebounds. Dennis Johnson had 13 points & 11 assists. https://t.co/ZIuouET3jq February 12, 1988: Boston’s Larry Bird nails the game-winning three in Dallas.Celtics 105, Mavericks 104. https://t.co/IswG2vKGtY twitter.com/TheFrizz87/sta… February 12, 1988: Boston’s Larry Bird nails the game-winning three in Dallas.Celtics 105, Mavericks 104. https://t.co/IswG2vKGtY twitter.com/TheFrizz87/sta…

More than the numbers, it was “Larry Legend’s” penchant for knocking down crucial threes that terrified and demoralized opponents. Magic Johnson’s LA Lakers, who were neck-and-neck with the Celtics for the most dominant team honor in the ‘80s, often felt helpless handling Bird’s shooting.

_Ray @RayAlicea2



You even have people in the comments claiming that he "wasn't that great shooting threes" or "he ain't a better shooter than Korver LMAO!"



NBA Twitter is doomed. Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT for D. Rob's top 5



Is he missing anyone? Umbrellas outfor D. Rob's top 5Is he missing anyone? Umbrellas out ☔️ for D. Rob's top 5Is he missing anyone? https://t.co/mi9uwNhyNh ...I don't even know what to say at this point. The disrespect people give Larry Bird has reached an all-time high.You even have people in the comments claiming that he "wasn't that great shooting threes" or "he ain't a better shooter than Korver LMAO!"NBA Twitter is doomed. twitter.com/MiamiHEAT/stat… ...I don't even know what to say at this point. The disrespect people give Larry Bird has reached an all-time high.You even have people in the comments claiming that he "wasn't that great shooting threes" or "he ain't a better shooter than Korver LMAO!"NBA Twitter is doomed. twitter.com/MiamiHEAT/stat…

Looking at the all-time three-point numbers, it seems like Larry Bird has fallen through the cracks in history. But for most ‘80s basketball fans, they would argue that “Larry Legend” was as good as any of today’s best shooters.

