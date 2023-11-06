"He can't wait to start": Kevin Durant hints Bradley Beal debut may be incoming soon after victory vs. Pistons

Kevin Durant carried the Phoenix Suns to a 120-106 win over the Detroit Pistons without Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. The win cut the Suns’ three-game losing streak before Wednesday’s game in Chicago. KD has largely been a one-man wrecking crew as Beal hasn’t debuted for Phoenix while Booker has been in and out of the lineup. The former Washington Wizards superstar, however, could finally be available for the Bulls matchup.

Durant had responded to a reporter who asked about how good it would be to have Beal on the court:

“I’m excited for him. I know he can’t wait to start. … It’s always tough sitting down on the sidelines and watching the games, so I feel for him.”

Kevin Durant knows what he is talking about. Durant couldn’t immediately play for the Suns after the team acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets. He was recovering from a right MCL sprain when the trade happened. KD’s debut in front of Phoenix fans was also moved after rolling his ankle in warmups.

Bradley Beal is in the same boat. He had back stiffness to start the season and was kept on the sidelines. Frank Vogel told the media after the team’s season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors that the injury wasn’t serious.

Back spasms continued to force him out of action. Beal couldn’t play in the Phoenix Suns’ first 11 games. He may be inching his way to a return after going through a rigorous 20-minute pregame warmup before the Philadelphia 76ers game.

The Suns have a two-day rest before taking on the Chicago Bulls. Bradley Beal could be on the court alongside Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant scores a season-high 41 points against the Detroit Pistons

Kevin Durant imposed his will in the Phoenix Suns’ win over the Detroit Pistons. He scored 13 points in the first quarter to set the tone of the game. KD added 18 more points in the third period to give his team a much-needed cushion entering the final quarter.

Durant played 35 minutes and finished with 41 points, five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal. More importantly, he led the Suns to a much-needed win after losing their past three games.

Without Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns got a big boost from Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie. The trio combined for 35 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds. Durant said that as their starting backcourt is injured, they would need to replace them “by committee.”

Tonight, the approach worked against the Detroit Pistons. Against better and more experienced teams, Kevin Durant will need Beal and Booker by his side to carry the Suns.