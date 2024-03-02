“He wanna be like LeBron ”: Jayson Tatum’s skill development program for son Deuce planned out has NBA fans in splits

Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., better known as “Deuce” to Jayson Tatum fans, is a staple in many Boston Celtics games. The six-year-old is often spotted going to the TD Garden to watch his father lead the Celtics. It isn’t surprising that the younger Tatum is already into hoops considering what his father does for a living.

The All-Star starter sometimes posts photos and videos of his son playing basketball. He isn’t the first father to influence his kid to take on the sports he is passionate about. No one will be surprised if Tatum Jr. turns out to be a serious hooper in the future.

News came out that Jayson Tatum, at this stage in his son’s life, is already strategizing a basketball plan for “Deuce.” He is reportedly looking at known NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen to map out what’s best for the younger Tatum’s basketball development.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly reacted:

“He wanna be like LeBron”

Jayson Tatum has an excellent example to follow. Years ago, LeBron James used to bring along his sons Bronny and Bryce to his basketball games. “King James” also carefully developed his sons' games early in their lives.

The four-time MVP’s efforts paid off. James Jr. is now with the USC Trojans and could turn pro this year. If not, he could wait another year before trying the pro league. The youngest son is already a star at Sierra Canyon, the school where his elder brother also used to play for.

Jayson Tatum might not be exactly aiming for the route that Bronny and Bryce James are in. The Celtics star may just be looking to help develop his son’s skills and love for basketball. It’s very likely, though, that Tatum Jr. could turn out to be another star in the making.

Jayson Tatum’s son is already a star in Boston

Jayson Tatum’s adorable son is already a star at TD Garden in Boston. He is a staple during warmups and would sometimes go to the court to run around. Opposing players often go out of their way to go and greet him. He never fails to get a resounding round of applause when he is shown on the big screen.

Before Deuce makes a name for himself as a player, he is already a star in the eyes of basketball fans. If he turns out to be good at the sport, one can easily imagine how his fan base will grow.