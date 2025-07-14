"He wanna play with Bron?" - LeBron James' friend fuels speculation with cryptic Nikola Jokic mention amid Laker star's trade buzz

LeBron James' friend, Cuff The Legend, sparked debates about a potential pairing between the King and Nikola Jokic on social media. Despite being the face of the LA Lakers for nearly a decade, there have been rumors that both parties are ready to move on from each other. Many have speculated that James is on the trading block and could suit up for a different team next season.

Teams like the LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors have reportedly expressed interest in James. However, Cuffs The Legend posted a cryptic nod that the Joker and King could join forces with the Denver Nuggets next season.

"But what if Jokic tells the Nuggets he wanna play with Bron," the podcaster wrote.

As of this writing, nothing is certain yet. The Lakers haven't made any official announcements regarding LeBron James being available in the trade market. Many believe that the likelihood of James getting traded this year is due to the rocky relationship he has with LA.

Reports revealed that the Lakers organization called Luka Doncic to make him aware of the team's change in ownership. As for LeBron James, he was left in the shadows and found out about the big news, like everyone else, through social media.

LeBron James' future uncertain with Lakers

The LeBron James era with the LA Lakers could soon be coming to an end. While no reports of James expressing interest in other teams have surfaced, the King's agent, Rich Paul, expressed his client's interest in still contending for a title next season.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career."

"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future," Paul continued. "We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."

Rich Paul's statement made it seem as though LeBron James is open to the idea of switching teams this offseason. It's worth noting that James has full control of his trade situation, as he has a no-trade clause, which he can exercise if the Lakers decide to pull the trigger.

The only question left unanswered is, which would be the ideal team for James to compete for a championship with?

