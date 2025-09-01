"He doesn't want to go with you": Brittany Renner threatens to take action against PJ Washington over son's custody in viral clip

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington is making the rounds on social media. He had a heated altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner, during a custody exchange for their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, on Monday.The video, captured by @igotnftsmedia on X, showed a heated argument erupting as Washington, accompanied by his wife Alisah Chanel, arrived to pick up their son. The situation escalated when the child began crying during the handoff, prompting Renner to record the exchange and confront Washington about their son’s distress.Renner stated that this was the third time their son had cried during a custody swap. She also accused Washington of not spending enough quality time with him.“He doesn’t want to go with you, Brittany Renner said. “So actually show up and do something with him ’cause he does this every time.”It didn’t end there as Renner’s mother, who was recording, got involved. She criticized Washington’s financial priorities and alleged that he gave more money to his wife, Alisah Chanel, than to his son.PJ Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half at American Airlines Center on April 11, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. - Source: GettyWashington is taking his offseason rest after a disappointing team performance in Dallas. He averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Additionally, he shot 45.3% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc.Who is PJ Washington’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner?Brittany Renner and PJ Washington are in the news for their heated argument today. However, little is known of Renner.What most don’t know is that Renner first gained attention for fitness content shared on Instagram. Her high-energy workout videos and bold personality attracted a massive following.For her personal life, she has kept herself in the spotlight just as much as her online career. Renner shares a son with PJ Washington, and their relationship has gone from romance to breakup to co-parenting.Despite the controversies, she has maintained a strong media presence and has often used her platform to speak unapologetically about her choices.