“He want to be a Laker … If he got to leave Golden State” - Stephen A. Smith makes a sensational claim, believes Draymond Green wants to play for LA Lakers

Draymond Green has been linked with a move to the LA Lakers. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently weighed in on this speculation. Smith believes that Green expects this to be his last year with the Golden State Warriors. Smith thinks that upon leaving the franchise, Green's preferred destination would be LA.

On, "First Take," Smith said:

"I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now he want to be a Laker, he ain't gonna tell anybody that, but don't think I don't know. He'd prefer to be a Laker if he got to leave Golden State."

Green is owed $25 million this season. He has a player option worth $27 million. Smith made another bold claim, stating that the Warriors wouldn't want Green to opt into the final year of his deal. Their payroll could get expensive, with Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins likely to receive max extensions.

"But he's [Draymond] looking for a payday," Smith said. "He's gonna get $25 million this year, he got a player option for $27 million next year. The Warriors are probably hoping he don't opt in because they'd have to pay him on top of the cash they know they gotta pay in Poole and Wiggins."

Many signs point to his potential exit from the Golden State Warriors, so Stephen A. Smith's take on Draymond Green, expecting this to be his final year with the franchise, seems viable.

Assessing why LA Lakers could be Draymond Green's preferred landing spot

After news broke about Draymond Green's physical altercation with Jordan Poole, fans suggested Green was trying to force a move to the LA Lakers. Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young also mocked Green, tweeting that the Warriors forward was trying to get to LA.

Damn ! Draymond is tryna get to LA.

LeBron James' presence on the Lakers roster has had significant influence on this speculation. Green's improved and budding relationship with "King James" has grabbed attention over the last couple of years.

LeBron James and Draymond Green having a blast in Toronto

Stephen A. Smith has fueled this speculation with his latest comments.

Draymond Green and JJ Redick LIVE w/ Special Guest Stephen A. Smith

Additionally, LA has always been a top destination for marquee-free agents. The LA Lakers will also have cap space to add another max player to their roster. Green could be keeping tabs on the situation.

However, Green, 32, is an older prospect. The Lakers already having 37-year-old James and 30-year-old Anthony Davis leading their charge. It seems like an unlikely proposition for them to offer Green a max deal.

The LA Lakers would be better off using their cap flexibility on a young perimeter player with superstar-caliber potential. Perhaps Green's rumored desire to join the Lakers is strong enough for him to take a pay cut on his next contract.

