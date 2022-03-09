"He don't want that smoke D.O.L.L.A., he saw what you did to Shaq" - Draymond Green suggests Miles Bridges is one of the best rappers in NBA

Draymond Green has said that Miles Bridges is one of the best rappers in the NBA at the moment.

Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers are regarded as two of the best rappers in the league now. Bridges goes by the name RTB MB, while Lillard is known as Dame D.O.L.L.A.

In an episode of 'The Draymond Green Podcast', Bridges spoke to his fellow Spartan about who is the top rapper in the league. The Hornets star placed himself at number one, while acknowledging that Lillard is also among the best.

"I'm gonna rank myself number one, you know? I don't want Dame to try to get no rap beef with me... I definitely think I'm number one. Dame got a great sound, he's very lyrical," Bridges said.

"Dame, he don't want to smoke D.O.L.L.A., he don't want that smoke D.O.L.L.A. He saw what you did to Shaq. He don't want the smoke," Green responded.

Draymond Green was alluding to Shaquille O'Neal's rap beef with Damian Lillard in 2019. Lillard and O'Neal both released a couple of diss tracks that were all fire. Lillard may be one of the best rappers in the NBA today, but O'Neal was a successful rapper in the 1990s before becoming a DJ in 2017.

Bridges also added Darius Bazley of the OKC Thunder and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves to his top rappers list. Bridges noted that Bazley may not be at the same level as him and Dame, while he called Edwards 'pretty good'.

"I have to say myself, Dame, DBaze, he alright but Anthony Edwards, he's pretty good too. Yeah, y'all got to get hip to him. He's pretty good," Brides said.

Bazley goes by the name Mike Jaws, while Edwards has some rapping shorts during his time in Georgia. Bridges has already released two albums in 2020 and 2021, titled "Up the Score" and "Halftime," respectively.

Meanwhile, Lillard has released four albums since 2016. His first album was "The Letter O", which was followed by "Confirmed" a year later. His third album, "Big D.O.L.L.A." was released in 2019, while "Different On Levels The Lord Allowed" became available last year.

Miles Bridges having a breakout season for Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges turned down a four-year, $60 million rookie contract extension from the Charlotte Hornets last summer. It was easily the best decision Bridges has made, as he's expected to fetch a $130 million deal this offseason.

The Michigan State product is having a breakout campaign with the Hornets, averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Bridges has turned into a star who perfectly complements LaMelo Ball.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA



This duo is must-see TV LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges already have an elite connection.This duo is must-see TV LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges already have an elite connection.This duo is must-see TV 🔥🔥 https://t.co/1asTN7gBDB

The duo have now become the main cornerstones of the Hornets franchise for years to come.

Edited by Bhargav