  "He wanted to be a high school basketball coach": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry had no idea about superstar's NBA dreams

"He wanted to be a high school basketball coach": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry had no idea about superstar's NBA dreams

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 22, 2025 03:33 GMT
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
"He wanted to be a high school basketball coach": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry had no idea about superstar's NBA dreams. [photo: Imagn]

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, shared glimpses of her life with the Golden State Warriors superstar on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. With gentle prodding from Cooper, Ayesha opened up about life before and under the limelight of her husband’s superstardom.

When asked about some of the biggest surprises in her relationship with the NBA superstar, the chef responded:

“I also always thought that, I didn’t know that he was going to end up playing basketball. He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach. I thought I was going to be the girl out there getting it.”
When Ayesha met former NBA player Dell Curry’s son, Steph was already an emerging basketball star at Charlotte Christian School. The younger Curry helped his team to a dominating three-year run in the conference championships. Despite his accomplishments, he reportedly received only a “walk-on spot” from Virginia Tech, Dell’s former school.

Steph Curry’s slender frame was reportedly the reason the Hokies did not aggressively go after him. Virginia Tech’s loss was Davidson’s gain as Curry took his underrated talents to help the Wildcats.

Although Curry steadily improved his game and gained recognition, he apparently kept his dream of coaching high school basketball. The two-time MVP still has plenty left in the tank. He is 37 years old but remains one of the best in the NBA. Only time will tell if he pursues his dream after he hangs up his jersey.

Ayesha Curry opens up about her struggles in the spotlight as Steph Curry’s wife

Steph Curry struggled with ankle injuries early in his career. Once he put those issues behind them, the point guard’s stardom spiked. The sudden rise in fame and popularity put the spotlight on Ayesha Curry, which she said was not something she expected.

The social media influencer added:

“It’s a double-edged sword because parts of it have afforded me doors to be opened. I obviously have to walk through them and put in the work to stay in them. But that, I think, would be the elephant in the room. I’m grateful for that side of things, but on the flip side, I, in the beginning, I hated it so much.”

Ayesha added that she “did not sign up” for the scrutiny and criticism that came as the wife of Steph Curry. Still, she has adapted over the years and has seemingly taken everything in stride.

