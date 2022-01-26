"He wanted to be a part of a Big 3!" – David Jacoby speculates why James Harden would want to leave Brooklyn Nets amid reported issues with Kyrie Irving

Since James Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets, almost nothing has gone as planned, and it looks like that is leading to a possible exit for him. David Jacoby of ESPN speculated that Kyrie Irving’s playing part-time this season is a significant factor in why Harden could want out this offseason.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Harden has made it clear he intends to test out free agency even if it leads him back to the Nets James Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn and has voiced his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving's part-time playing status, per B/R's @JakeLFischer Harden has made it clear he intends to test out free agency even if it leads him back to the Nets James Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn and has voiced his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving's part-time playing status, per B/R's @JakeLFischerHarden has made it clear he intends to test out free agency even if it leads him back to the Nets https://t.co/7bhI9QnGkO

Last season, all three stars from the Nets' Big Three missed time, and in the playoffs, Harden and Irving were not available to help Kevin Durant.

This season, Irving has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccination shot, preventing him from playing in Brooklyn this season. Durant had been carrying the team but is now injured. And Harden has yet to return to his expected level, requiring more help to win games.

When asked about the recent rumors that Harden is unhappy and looking to make a move this offseason, Jacoby said,

“He wanted to be a part of a Big 3! And that was the goal, and when he gets here. And KD, obviously can’t blame him having an MVP-caliber season, has a sprained MCL. But the Kyrie part, he kind of chose not to play, and it was his choice, but now he is a part-time player.”

Harden’s frustrations with the Nets are entirely valid. He forced his way off the Houston Rockets to play with a team that could support him and win an NBA championship. Last season's injuries got the best of them, and this season they might again, plus the added Irving drama.

What happened with James Harden?

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden with the ball

The NBA world and media love trade rumors at any point, and the James Harden rumors have been picking up speed. The Philadelphia 76ers would be an obvious landing spot for Harden, already having a connection with Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and part-time owner Michael Rubin.

Harden has also said he is willing to test out free agency when his contract expires at the end of the season. With recent rumors emerging, it seems less likely he will re-sign with the Nets unless they win the NBA Finals.

That could be in the back of the Brooklyn front office’s mind since they did give up a massive trade package for Harden. It would be a gigantic disappointment to give up what they did for Harden to walk away after two seasons and no NBA titles. There could be a possible sign-and-trade between the 76ers and the Nets this offseason that could help soften the blow for the Nets.

However, a lot of this is based on pure speculation. After reports that Harden was frustrated with the situation in Brooklyn, the Nets played the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Before the game, Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said:

“I haven’t spoken to him about any of these things. I am not sure what to believe. James and I speak all the time. We have a great relationship. I'm not sure the validity of these comments, to be honest with you."

Nets Videos @SNYNets Steve Nash responds to the rumors of James Harden's concerns with the Nets including with their rotations:



"James and I speak all the time...I'm not sure the validity of these comments, to be honest with you" Steve Nash responds to the rumors of James Harden's concerns with the Nets including with their rotations:"James and I speak all the time...I'm not sure the validity of these comments, to be honest with you" https://t.co/1gFb8FcLEh

Also Read Article Continues below

This brings up a lot of questions about whether Nash is trying to downplay the situation, whether the original report was false or if Harden has not been open with his team. If anything, this is just more drama in a season that many thought could end with a championship but which might again be derailed by drama and injuries.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein