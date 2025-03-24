"He wanted to shoot bam dude:" Fans react to Bam Adebayo angrily snatching basketball from security guard

Bam Adebayo found himself snatching the ball from a security guard during the Miami Heat's game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The ball landed in the hands of the security guard in one of the possessions of the game as the ball went out of bounds.

Ad

During the heat of the moment, Adebayo wanted to quickly get the ball from him as it was delaying the game. As a result, he angrily grabbed the ball from security's hands. The reason behind his reaction was probably due to the security guard's seemingly unwillingness to hand over the ball.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Bam Adebayo's reactions. Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He wanted to shoot bam dude!"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro looked like Joe Cronin at first glance, so it makes sense"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions on X:

"Act like that against a security, but won't ask for the ball when in the game SMH, weak sauce," one wrote.

"Be that aggressive on the court," one said.

"8 points has him acting like this wack a** mf little ahhh 4 rebounds," another wrote.

"Legit can’t wait for him to demand a trade next year," another said.

Ad

Heat overwhelms Hornets despite Bam Adebayo's lackluster performance

The Miami Heat took on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Miami came up with a dominant 122-105 victory over Charlotte thanks to Andrew Wiggins' 42-point performance. It was an underwhelming performance by Bam Adebayo, who was named the Heat's captain since Jimmy Butler's departure.

Adebayo didn't provide much on the court, only adding 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. It's not the usual numbers he'd put up on a regular given how he averages 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

Fortunately for Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, Andrew Wiggins came through with a stellar scoring performance. Providing efficient support to Wiggins was Tyler Herro. The first time All-Star had a solid performance on Saturday. Herro added 29 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Tyler and Andrew's efforts were enough to put a stop to LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback