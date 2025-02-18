"He wants to have baby mamas & smoke weed" - Jason Whitlock slams Anthony Edwards for dodging NBA’s future face responsibility

If it were up to high-flying Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, he wouldn't be included in the conversation about the next face of the NBA. This past weekend, with the NBA community abuzz over the looming retirements of stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry in the years to come, there was tons of talk surrounding the topic of the next face of the NBA.

When Edwards was asked about potentially being the face of the league in the future, he dismissed the idea thereby pointing out that the NBA has Victor Wembanyama for that role. Per sports commentator Jason Whitlock, Edwards seems to be directing his attention away from the court.

During the latest episode of his "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" show, released on Tuesday, Whitlock initially said that to achieve domestic success, the NBA should identify an American player or players to represent the league as its face.

The former ESPN reporter later took aim at Anthony Edwards with a personal attack:

"Anthony Edwards, yes, he wants to be an irresponsible person, he wants baby mamas, he probably just wants to smoke weed and be left alone and be able to knock up whatever stripper he wants," Whitlock said (1:14:18 onwards)

"... I've been in that mentality of, 'Hey! If I just avoid responsibility and just do me, I'll be better off,' and you're actually making yourself a worse person."

You can see his comments in the episode below, beginning at 1:14:00.

Shannon Sharpe argues Anthony Edwards' case, defending Timberwolves star by comparing him to Kevin Durant

While some media members, like Stephen A. Smith, have called on Anthony Edwards to rethink his stance about being the next face of the league, Shannon Sharpe believes that if Edwards doesn't want to be the face of the league, he shouldn't be forced into the role.

During Tuesday's episode of First Take, the NFL legend weighed in on Edwards being dismissive of becoming the face of the NBA once James, Durant and Curry retire. The way Sharpe sees things, Anthony Edwards is simply following in the footsteps of Kevin Durant, a player who cares about hooping above all else.

"Ant man has told you he doesn't want to be one. His favorite player is Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant says I just want to show up and hoop. That's it. That's my job to hoop. Drop 30 if I need to, drop 40, 50 if I need to win the game, go home. That's it. ..." Sharpe said.

"I watch him come to the game with slides on and baggy — he's not trying to be the representation, the best face of the NBA. Leave him alone. Don't try to put that on him if he doesn't want it."

Of course, by the time LeBron James, KD and Steph Curry all retire, Edwards will have another couple of years to reconsider his stance.

Having reached the Western Conference Finals with the Timberwolves last season and secured gold with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, Anthony Edwards appears poised to become the league's face, whether he desires that title or not.

