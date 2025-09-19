  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  "He wants a chance to start every night" - Jonathan Kuminga's agent reveals Warriors star's mindset through contract negotiation drama

"He wants a chance to start every night" - Jonathan Kuminga's agent reveals Warriors star's mindset through contract negotiation drama

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 19, 2025 22:13 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Jonathan Kuminga's agent chimes in on the Warriors' contract stalemate (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors' situation with free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga hasn't made any progress. Kuminga wants to see himself grow and have a bigger role, but the Warriors aren't interested in making him part of the starting lineup. This has led to a standstill between the two sides regarding the plans for the forward's contract.

The Warriors want to sign him to a team-friendly deal that would allow them to trade him soon. However, that goes against what Kuminga thinks he deserves. The 22-year-old reportedly wants a contract worth $30 million annually, something Golden State has been hesitant to offer.

Aaron Turner, Kuminga's agent, provided an update on the forward's current status during the contract negotiations. Turner discussed how his client has been putting in a lot of effort over the last two summers to secure a larger role on the squad.

"He wants a chance to start every night and finish every night," Turner said. "He wants to be a focal point of a team, that's not a secret. That's something he works for. He gets up -- he's done this for two summers in a row, wake up at 6 in the morning... you don't do that to not want more.
"Does he want to be on the Warriors? He understands it, he's open to it. The Warriors are the organization that drafted him. Of course he'd love to stay with one team his whole career... He wants a bigger role. That's not really a secret."
Turner also discussed Jonathan Kuminga's feelings about agreeing to a contract that might eventually result in a trade. According to the agent, Kuminga is "open-minded to it."

The possibility that the situation would advance enough to allow the Warriors to address other concerns before the 2025–2026 campaign is heartening.

Former NBA star Jeff Teague explained Jonathan Kuminga's side

One of the major concerns for Jonathan Kuminga's contract negotiation is having a player option. According to Turner, he wants a player option in his next deal, which the Warriors haven't included.

Former NBA star Jeff Teague chimed in on Kuminga's case. Teague explained the importance of having a player option in the recent episode of his show "Club 520 Podcast."

“He doesn’t want a team option,” Teague said (1:00). “Who wants a team option when they’re that young, honestly? He’s what, 22 years old? You don’t want a team option in your deal. You want a player option. You want to be able to control your destiny, right?"
youtube-cover

Jonathan Kuminga believes he has what it takes to be a star in the league. However, the Warriors don't view him that way, which has affected the contract talks

