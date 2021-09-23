"He wants everybody on the same level as him and shine" - Mario Chalmers on former teammate LeBron James' playing style

LeBron James often receives both criticism and appreciation for his pass-first kind of playing style. He has always preferred making the right plays rather than taking over games to make sure his team has a better chance of winning.

James' former teammate Mario Chalmers recently shared his opinion on the same on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio podcast. He said:

"[LeBron James is a] pass first player until it's like time for him to get going. Then he'll take over and dominate. He wants to get his teammates involved, he wants everybody on the same level as him and shine."

LeBron James has undisputedly been the biggest star on every team that he has played. His leadership has always been one of his strong traits. It comes as no surprise that he would want his teammates to excel as well, as mentioned by Chalmers.

LeBron James won two straight championships alongside Mario Chalmers with the Miami Heat in 2013 and 2014. The duo were also crucial in helping the Heat make four consecutive NBA Finals appearances between 2011 and 2014.

Can LeBron James, the leader, guide LA Lakers to another championship win?

LeBron James drives to the basket during an NBA game.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have a fantastic chance to win their second championship in three seasons in the upcoming campaign. The Lakers have assembled an elite team of veterans for the 2021-22 season. Their roster includes the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, among others.

The LA Lakers rank second among the oddsmakers favorites to win the title next year and LeBron James will have an exciting squad to lead. According to recent reports, he will be hosting a team building mini camp in Las Vegas. It is a great initiative as the Lakers squad is full of fresh faces.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania LeBron James organizing Lakers team minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of training camp – a similar chemistry-building function to the one hosted before the 2020 title season. Details: LeBron James organizing Lakers team minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of training camp – a similar chemistry-building function to the one hosted before the 2020 title season. Details: https://t.co/Z9c4JnSW1E

The LA Lakers barely have a handful of players on their roster from the previous season. LeBron James has once again emphasized his status as leader, this time off the court. But he will have to make sure he leads the team efficiently on the court as well.

It won't be the first time LeBron James will be leading a team with so many stars, though, so there is a great chance that the LA Lakers might end up winning a record 18th NBA title next year.

