"He wants to play with Steph Curry" - NBA fans abuzz as Giannis Antetokounmpo makes surprise appearance in San Francisco

Giannis Antetokounmpo made an appearance at Google I/O on Tuesday, where the tech giant — also one of the Greek Freak’s sponsors — unveiled its latest lineup of software and hardware. But even though it was a tech-focused event, fans couldn’t ignore the fact that it took place in San Francisco, home turf of Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors.
The two stars have shared mutual admiration over the years, with a standout showing as teammates during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. And now that reports suggest Antetokounmpo could be open to a trade this offseason, speculation around a possible Curry-Giannis pairing is heating up once again.
Some fans couldn’t hide their excitement and read between the lines of Giannis showing up in Warriors territory.
“Giannis wants to play with Stephen Curry,” one said.
“Giannis trolling on where he wants to go next season,” another said.
“This is about to set off so many rumors,” another added.
Others, though, tamped down the hype around Giannis’ Google appearance.
“He has a Google deal y’all don’t get your hopes up,” one said.
“He’s sponsored by Google.. nothing to see here,” another added.
Giannis Antetokounmpo showers Steph Curry with praise
As he enjoys his offseason following yet another first-round playoff exit, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been active on X (formerly Twitter), interacting with fans and answering questions.
When asked who his favorite NBA 2K teammate is, he responded, “Kobe or Steph.”
He also included Curry in his all-time starting five: Curry, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
Curry also made the cut in Giannis’ list of greatest point guards, joining legends Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas.
In another tweet, Giannis dubbed Curry and his Bucks teammate Damian Lillard the greatest shooters the game has ever seen.
Though under contract through the 2026-27 season (with a player option for 2027-28), Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hefty salary — $54.1 million next year, followed by $58.5 million and $62.7 million — makes a move to Golden State financially complicated.
Still, with reports that Giannis and the Bucks plan to collaborate on finding his next destination, and given the championship he brought to Milwaukee, a mutually respectful parting could be on the horizon — possibly even at a discount.
