"He wants to play with Steph Curry" - NBA fans abuzz as Giannis Antetokounmpo makes surprise appearance in San Francisco

Giannis Antetokounmpo made an appearance at Google I/O on Tuesday, where the tech giant — also one of the Greek Freak’s sponsors — unveiled its latest lineup of software and hardware. But even though it was a tech-focused event, fans couldn’t ignore the fact that it took place in San Francisco, home turf of Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

Expand Tweet

The two stars have shared mutual admiration over the years, with a standout showing as teammates during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. And now that reports suggest Antetokounmpo could be open to a trade this offseason, speculation around a possible Curry-Giannis pairing is heating up once again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

Some fans couldn’t hide their excitement and read between the lines of Giannis showing up in Warriors territory.

“Giannis wants to play with Stephen Curry,” one said.

Expand Tweet

“Giannis trolling on where he wants to go next season,” another said.

“This is about to set off so many rumors,” another added.

Expand Tweet

Others, though, tamped down the hype around Giannis’ Google appearance.

“He has a Google deal y’all don’t get your hopes up,” one said.

“He’s sponsored by Google.. nothing to see here,” another added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showers Steph Curry with praise

As he enjoys his offseason following yet another first-round playoff exit, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been active on X (formerly Twitter), interacting with fans and answering questions.

When asked who his favorite NBA 2K teammate is, he responded, “Kobe or Steph.”

He also included Curry in his all-time starting five: Curry, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Expand Tweet

Curry also made the cut in Giannis’ list of greatest point guards, joining legends Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

In another tweet, Giannis dubbed Curry and his Bucks teammate Damian Lillard the greatest shooters the game has ever seen.

Though under contract through the 2026-27 season (with a player option for 2027-28), Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hefty salary — $54.1 million next year, followed by $58.5 million and $62.7 million — makes a move to Golden State financially complicated.

Still, with reports that Giannis and the Bucks plan to collaborate on finding his next destination, and given the championship he brought to Milwaukee, a mutually respectful parting could be on the horizon — possibly even at a discount.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More