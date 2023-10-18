"He wants that Saudi contract so bad": NBA fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike commercial showing Greek Freak's mad football skills

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed that he too can play football by doing some soccer tricks inside a basketball practice facility. In an Instagram reel shared by Nike, Antetokounmpo juggled a football first using his head then volleyed the ball just over the backboard.

Antetokounmpo trapped the ball using his chest, and after some other juggles, he volleyed the ball again, this time swishing the ball to the basketball rim from near halfcourt.

Nike even tagged Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, himself an endorser of the sports apparel brand.

However, two fans recalled an instance where Antetokounmpo joked on Instagram that he wanted to join the Roshn Saudi League and took it to the comment section.

"Bro really wants that Saudi contract."

The other then commented:

"Giannis wants that Saudi contract so bad he’s editing footage of his football clips."

NBA fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike commercial showing Greek Freak's mad football skills

Another comment roasted Antetokounmpo and suggested that he, who only shot 64.5 percent from the free throw line last season, might consider using his feet to make his attempts.

The said comment, which quickly drew laughs from other Instagram users, read:

"Start kicking free throws."

A Greek fan, Alexandros Kalaitzis, then said that Giannis Antetokounmpo might be too good at football and that at least for one moment, he might have forgotten that he is a superstar in another sport.

Kalaitzis said:

"Bro forgot that he is a basketball player."

Victor Meeks added:

"Better handles in soccer than basketball."

Igor Honorato thought Giannis Antetokounmpo might be athletic enough to excel in more than one sport.

Honorato said in Spanish:

"Basketball players being naturally more skillful?"

Did Giannis Antetokounmpo score from halfcourt using football skills?

Meanwhile, some other fans expressed doubt about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo really kicked the ball into the hoop or not.

They believe the said portion of the video was purely edited to make it look like he really shot the ball using his feet from halfcourt.

"Who is editing these videos? Fire him."

Another said:

"That shot at the end was fake."

Good shot or just good video editing?

Another comment read,

"Bad editing."

Or maybe not that good after all?

Another comment, translated from Portuguese, said,

"You're not even ashamed to post something like that, right?"

Antonis Karnas then said in Greek,

"The most edited thing you'll see today."

Even a fellow Greek is not pleased.

So, did Antetokounmpo really make a basketball shot from way out using football skills or did Nike make a great deception with its mad editing skills? You be the judge.