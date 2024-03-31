“He wants smoke”: Former Warriors guard debunks Steph Curry’s “good guy” image 

Steph Curry's on-field image was dissected by his former Golden State Warriors teammate Quinn Cook, an NBA journeyman, winning a championship with the Warriors in 2018 and another with the LA Lakers in 2020. The guard was with the Warriors for two seasons and spent considerable time with Curry.

Cook was one of the players who won a title with the league's greatest shooter in the modern-day NBA. On the Captain Jack Podcast, Quinn debunked the theory of how Curry is regarded as a quintessential "good guy."

"I had a relationship with him because I played with his brother at Duke. I think the media paints him as a "good guy", which he ism and he's unbelievable. But he's competitive. He wants smoke."

Curry has been a vocal person on the court. While he stays out of kerfuffles and swipes with players, which his teammates Draymond Green and to an extent, Klay Thompson are known for, there's no denying that the four-time NBA champion has a competitive streak.

When Steph Curry gestured towards his ring finger in the 2022 NBA Finals vs Boston Celtics

One of the things that make Steph Curry a force is his insane confidence in his abilities. That was evident when he pulled off a bold move during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on the road against the Boston Celtics.

As the Golden State Warriors extended their second-half lead with Curry leading from the front, he gestured towards his ring finger to the crowd at the TD Garden, meaning that he wanted his fourth NBA championship ring.

That he did it midway into the third quarter proves Quinn's statement about Curry's competitive drive.

This season, Curry and the Warriors are on the back foot after wobbling throughout. The sharpshooter's team are tenth in the West and are contenders for the play-in tournament with a 39-34 record.

They are two wins behind the ninth-placed LA Lakers and just one ahead of the 11th-placed Houston Rockets. A couple of losses in their remaining slate of games, and the Dubs would bid goodbye to their playoff aspirations.

It remains to be seen if Steph Curry can shoulder the pressure to propel the Warriors to the playoffs and go on to win a fifth championship with the franchise.