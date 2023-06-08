“He wants his son to make NBA” – Stephen A. Smith explains why Lebron James-Kyrie Irving reunion is frivolous talk

Talk of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reuniting has continued to make headlines over the past year. Heading into this season, there was much speculation regarding whether or not James and the LA Lakers would make a trade that would reunite the two.

Despite that, the team headed into the season with Russell Westbrook as their starting point guard. After starting the season winning just two of their first 10 games, the team decided to shake things up at the trade deadline, landing D'Angelo Russell.

At the same time, the Brooklyn Nets traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that has left many wondering what the future could hold. Although many seemed to hold out hope that Irving and James would reunite in LA this offseason, that doesn't seem to be the case.

After Irving recently pitched LeBron James on joining the Dallas Mavericks, Stephen A. Smith has cast doubt on the two reuniting. He spoke during The Stephen A. Smith show:

"If they want to play together, Kyrie Irving is going to have to find a way to get himself to the Lakers because LeBron ain't leaving especially since his son decided to play at USC this upcoming season.

"This is the same LeBron James that said all he wants, all he has left that he wants to do outside of trying to win the championship, all he has left that he wants to do is play with his son. He wants his son to make the NBA and LeBron James wants to go and play with his son as a teammate for his first year in the NBA. That's all LeBron wants."

Looking at LeBron James' future, and plans to play with his son

LeBron James has expressed in the past that he would like to play with both of his sons in the NBA. When he signed his most recent extension with the LA Lakers, many believed he did so with the intention of then taking a pay cut to sign wherever Bronny was drafted.

With his other son Bryce gearing up to make a potential run at being drafted, the theory was that he would play alongside both his sons before retiring. Recently, however, James amended his plan regarding his two sons, saying that he simply wants to share the floor with them, even if they aren't on the same team.

At the same time, James has also been very open about his goal of owning an NBA franchise. Given the conflict of interest that would come from playing while owning a team, the four-time NBA champ could have to make a tough decision.

According to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, once the league finalizes terms for a new media rights package, likely in the spring, then they can discuss expansion.

What that means for James' future? Only time will tell.

