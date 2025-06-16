"He wants another title" - Steph Curry's dad Dell Curry shuts down son's retirement buzz after Warriors star hints at broadcasting future post NBA

Dell Curry has revealed that his son, Steph Curry, intends to win another championship, shutting down rumors about the Golden State Warriors star's retirement.

Ad

In an interview with RG's DJ Siddiqi on Monday, Dell said his 37-year-old son is far from retirement.

"He still loves the game,” Curry said. "He’s a competitive guy. He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet. But when the time comes, I think he’ll make the right decision."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dell added that he believes Steph could make an impact even with his age due to his play style.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Absolutely, just because he can shoot the basketball, and he’s going to require attention," Curry added. "Even if you put him in the corner at 40, 41 years old, you have to guard him. That means that he’s creating space for other guys around him.

Ad

"If you can shoot the basketball, there’s a team that can use you in today’s NBA. But if you’re Steph Curry, I think you’re going to be able to play until you say, 'I’m done.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steph Curry was the 12th-oldest active player last season. He played in 70 games and averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 44.8% shooting, including 39.7% from 3-point range. He also put up the second-highest free-throw clip of his career (93.3%).

Curry, alongside midseason acquisition Jimmy Butler, led Golden State's second-half resurgence. However, he missed the Warriors' last four playoff games due to injury, resulting in a second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad

In an interview with CNBC Sport earlier this month, Curry said he would be open to a career in broadcasting, although he was not rushing into anything.

Dell Curry praises Steph Curry's longevity

Dell Curry played in the NBA for 16 years, from 1986 until 2002. Steph Curry is set to appear in his 17th NBA season in 2025-26.

In the same interview with RG's DJ Siddiqi on Monday, Dell praised his son's longevity.

Ad

"I continue to be impressed with the way Steph is playing at a high level. All-Star level at this stage is great," Dell said.

Dell said his son's level of play is fueled by dedication, discipline and work ethic.

“Those are things that make him the player that he is, because of his dedication and discipline in the offseason to want to get better and not cheat the game," he added. "That’s the player that he can always be. He wants to continue to be that player. It’s amazing that he’s 37 and he’s still playing at this level."

In 2024-25, Curry was named an All-Star for the 11th time in his career. The four-time NBA champion was also named to the All-NBA second team, his 11th career All-NBA selection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.